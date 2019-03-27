Billy Eichner Says Beyoncé Is So 'F------ Good' in The Lion King She Made Him Cry

Good news: Beyoncé is “definitely” in Disney’s upcoming live-action The Lion King — and she’s so good she made costar Billy Eichner cry.

Eichner appeared on Crooked Media’s Keep It podcast, where host Ira Madison III jokingly expressed concerns about Beyoncé’s role in the movie since she hadn’t yet been seen in the trailers. The movie is set to hit theaters July 19.

“She’s definitely in the movie because I’ve seen a rough cut. And I’ve heard her sing ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight?’ with Donald Glover and I’m telling you, it’s f— good,” Eichner clarified.

He continued, “And that was never my favorite song to be totally honest… I liked it when Elton John sang it. I love Elton John. I don’t want to give too much away about that, they do not want us talking about it. I will just say that honestly, it made me cry and I was not expecting that.”

Donald Glover stars as Simba while Beyoncé takes on his childhood friend and eventual love interest Nala. The two lead a cast of heavy-hitters that includes Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumba, respectively, and James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa after voicing him in the 1994 animated original.

“[Playing Timon is] shocking, it’s bizarre, it’s terrifying,” Eichner admitted. “You can’t really do it better than [Nathan Lane] did it, you can just do it your way.”

He continues, “I will say one thing that helps with that is that my energy with Seth Rogen is very different, naturally, than what Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella’s energy was. They were both coming out of the that production of Guys and Dolls when they did the Lion King. They did this very vaudevillian, Broadway, musical theater, borscht belt style, which here and there, Seth and I borrow from but we don’t lean into that as much.”

The Lion King also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver and Eric André.