Billy Drago, Best Known for His Villainous Role in The Untouchables, Dead at 73

Billy Drago, who was known for playing both charming and villainous roles, has died. He was 73.

The Untouchables actor died on Monday, June 24, in Los Angeles, a representative for Drago confirmed to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

Drago’s credits include roles in more than 100 TV shows and movies, and he worked with the likes of Chuck Norris, Clint Eastwood and Gregg Araki during his decades-long career.

Some of his most prominent roles include Charmed, The Hills Have Eyes, Mysterious Skin, Walker Texas Ranger and The X-Files.

The Kansas native was born with the name William Eugene Burrows, and began his career as an Associated Press journalist and radio host before taking up acting, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Fans of the actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to express their grief and to praise Drago’s acting chops.

“The role I always associate Billy Drago with is the outlaw John Bly from Brisco County Jr. He was such a great villain. RIP” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“R.I.P. Billy Drago. Your version of Frank Nitti will forever haunt my nightmares,” another wrote.

“R.I.P Billy Drago. He was a tv and movie classic villain. Thank you for the movies Billy,” tweeted another fan.

“Occasionally the perfect actor winds up in the perfect roll. Billy Drago’s Frank Nitti, in his spotless white linen suit, created an instant impression of pure sociopathic evil. RIP,” another chimed in.

In a 2011 interview with the U.K. online magazine The Void, Drago said that he played so many villainous characters because he enjoys the horror genre.

“I like to be scared,” he told the outlet, adding that he watched plenty of thrillers growing up, as his parents would drop him off at the movie theater often in their rural town.

“I tend not to think ‘Oh, this is another scary movie,'” he said. “I just look for interesting roles.”