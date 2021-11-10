Billy Crystal to Reprise Mr. Saturday Night Role in New Broadway Musical

Billy Crystal is heading back to the stage.

The comedian, 73, is returning to Broadway to star in an musical adaptation of his 1992 comedy, Mr. Saturday Night, The New York Times reports. Crystal will reprise his role as Buddy Young Jr., a comedian who is on the top of his game until his career takes a hit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Crystal starred in the original film and also directed, produced and co-wrote the movie. Now, he's bringing the comedy back to life after years of development. Crystal told the Times Mel Brooks first mentioned he should turn Mr. Saturday Night into a stage production back in 2005.

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT, Billy Crystal, 1992, Credit: Everett

When the musical begins previews next March and later opens March 31, 2022, at the Nederlander Theater, Crystal will be joined onstage by David Paymer, who played Young's brother Stan in the film and is returning for the musical. The eight-person cast also includes Randy Graff as Young's wife and Chasten Harmon as his agent.

Crystal told the Times he was excited to return to his character decades later. He first played Young on HBO and later Saturday Night Live, before starring as the character in Mr. Saturday Night. "I love that guy," he said. "And there was more to say with this character; there was more to do."

The Mr. Saturday Night musical will feature a book co-written by Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, who also worked with on the movie screenplay. The stage production will include music from Jason Robert Brown and lyrics by Amanda Green. John Rando will direct, while Ellenore Scott will choreograph the show, per the Times.

billy crystal Billy Crystal | Credit: Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

Crystal's return to Broadway comes after his solo show, 700 Sundays, which first debuted on Broadway in 2004 and later returned in 2013. The actor told the Times he's looking forward to his latest production, saying, "I've always tried to challenge myself and keep growing, keep stretching."