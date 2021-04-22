Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish Buddy Up in Heartwarming Trailer for Their New Comedy Here Today
"I was really looking to do a movie about a relationship between an older man and a younger woman that was about friendship and love, but not in a romantic way," Billy Crystal tells PEOPLE
Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish's team-up is the unexpected friendship of Hollywood!
In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the first trailer for the new film Here Today, Crystal and Haddish form an unlikely, hilarious and touching friendship that redefines the meaning of love and trust.
Crystal, 73, plays veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz who meets New York singer Emma Payge (Haddish, 41), only to find himself learning something new from the free-spirited vocalist.
"I was really looking to do a movie about a relationship between an older man and a younger woman that was about friendship and love, but not in a romantic way," Crystal tells PEOPLE of the movie, which he also directed. "It was an interesting place to start a story. When I heard that, I said, 'Oh, this is how they meet.'"
RELATED: Billy Crystal Reflects on Aging and His Iconic Career: 'I Love the Fact That I'm Going to Be 72'
The comedian and former Oscars host says Haddish was "great to act with, and a joy to direct."
"When she said to me, 'Just tell me what you want. Help me get to where Emma needs to go. I totally trust you,' I knew she would be great," he adds.
And while their styles and humor "are different," Crystal found their difference played "wonderfully against each other."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
"Throughout my career, I've been blessed with terrific partners in acting. Tiffany and I celebrated our differences and I'm a good counter puncher," he says. "When I act with her, I love to be able to react. That's where I can be effective in giving her the space she needs to be who she is and maintaining my own."
RELATED: Billy Crystal Says 'Electric Talent' Tiffany Haddish Is Shown in 'Different Way' in New Film
The movie was also co-written by Crystal and his good friend, original Saturday Night Live writer Alan Zweibel. It's based on a short story, The Prize, also written by Zweibel.
The cast also includes Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith and Nyambi Nyambi.
Here Today is in theaters on May 7.
- Bobby Brown Recalled 'All the Loss of My Life' During 'Therapeutic' First Masked Singer Performance
- Leni Klum Donates $50K of Her Own Money to Environmental Nonprofit, Plants 1K Trees for Earth Day
- Prince William's Environmental Advocate Robert Irwin on His Dad's Legacy: 'It's in My DNA'
- Get a First Look at 90 Day: Foody Call, a Spinoff Where Alums Talk Love and Sex While Cooking