Billy Crystal Recreates His 'When Harry Met Sally' Pose on 75th Birthday: 'Thank You All'

Billy Crystal celebrated his 75th birthday by recreating his iconic white sweater and jeans combination from 1989's When Harry Met Sally

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 03:21 PM
Billy Crystal Recreates His When Harry Met Sally Pose for Birthday: ‘Thank You All’
Photo: Billy Crystal/Twitter, Castle Rock/Nelson/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Billy Crystal is throwing it back on his birthday.

As Crystal celebrated his 75th birthday Tuesday, the When Harry Met Sally actor took an opportunity to pay homage to the iconic 1989 romantic comedy costarring Meg Ryan, sharing an image on Twitter recreating his character's iconic pose from the film.

"Thank you all," he wrote with the post, which showed a new photo of him recreating the scene's memorable costume — a large white sweater, with blue jeans and white sneakers to match — along with an image of him from that moment in When Harry Met Sally.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster's Twitter account chimed in for a reply to Crystal's post, showing their appreciation for the actor's costume recreation by sharing a fun definition of the word "icon."

"A person or thing widely admired especially for having great influence or significance in a particular sweater," the account wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Harry Met Sally celebrates 34 years since the Rob Reiner-directed rom-com hit movie theaters in July. In December, the Library of Congress announced that When Harry Met Sally was among 25 films selected as 2022's entries into the National Film Registry.

While recalling working on the film with the Library of Congress, the actor said "every shot is just right" in the beloved comedy.

"I just felt so plugged into the process of making the movie," he said at the time. "… Not that anything is ever easy, but it was just such a joy to see it come to life."

"The movie is beautiful and simple and appropriate, and every shot is just right," the actor added, when asked what makes When Harry Met Sally stand out over 30 years later.

"The timing, which is in the hands of Rob, who is, for this movie, a modern-day Billy Wilder … and it's New York, it's the fall, it's the music," he said.

When Harry Met Sally Meg Ryan Billy Crystal
Castle Rock/Nelson/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

When the film celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2019, director Reiner, now 76, revealed that the film's happy ending — Sally (Ryan) and Harry (Crystal) wind up together — was not originally in Nora Ephron's script.

"Harry and Sally don't get together. They meet each other years later and walk their separate ways," Reiner told Couchsurfing's Lola Ogunnaike of initial plans for the film at the time, adding that plans changed after he met his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

"I met my wife while making the movie and we changed the ending and this is what we came up with," Reiner said. "Billy came up with some of this dialogue and that's how we decided to end the movie, that they do end up together."

Related Articles
Keanu Reeves as John Wick and Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick 4
Keanu Reeves, Director 'Going to Give 'John Wick' a Rest' After New Sequel: We're 'Done for the Moment'
PAULY SHORE; JIMMY KIMMEL
Pauly Shore 'Loved' Oscars Joke About Him, Celebrates 'Old Buddies' Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan's Wins
US-canadian actor Brendan Fraser attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Oscar-Winning 'The Whale' Role Was His 'Most Emotionally Demanding' Yet
Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party
Riley Keough and Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Have Date Night at Oscars 2023 Afterparty
Noah Schnapp and Garrett Hedlund's new movie The Tutor
Noah Schnapp Cozies Up to Garrett Hedlund in Sinister Clip from New Thriller 'The Tutor'
Annie Guest, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ruby Guest attend Universal Pictures World Premiere of "Halloween Ends" on October 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Gave Oscars 2023 Statue 'They/Them' Pronouns in 'Support' of Daughter Ruby
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up on Today Show Watching Oscars 2023 Speech Back: 'I'm a Little Weepy
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up on 'Today' Show Watching Oscars 2023 Speech Back: 'I'm a Little Weepy'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpvcOSjDk8g/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link arianadebose Verified Wholesome moments only. It was an honor to meet you sir @morganfreeman ! #MorganFreeman #KellyandRyan #Oscars @livekellyandryan Edited ·
Ariana DeBose Fangirls Over Morgan Freeman at Oscars 2023: 'Wholesome Moments Only'
Boris Kodjoe Salutes 'Funny, Deep, Sexy AF' Wife Nicole Ari Parker at His Glitzy 50th Birthday Bash
Boris Kodjoe Salutes 'Funny, Deep, Sexy AF' Wife Nicole Ari Parker at His Glitzy 50th Birthday Bash
Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards
Ke Huy Quan Says Hearing His Birth Name Announced During Oscars 2023 Win Was 'Really Special'
Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Will Smith Welcome to Have His Oscar Engraved with Name, Says Academy President: 'He Earned' It
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Spark Engagement Rumors with Ring at Oscars 2023 Afterparty
Lindsay Lohan attends the Channel 10 Marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia., Jamie Lee Curtis, winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," poses in the press room during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lindsay Lohan Celebrates 'Freaky Friday' Costar Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscars 2023 Win: 'Congrats!'
Neve Campbell
'Scream VI' Directors Say They're 'Not Giving Up' on Neve Campbell's Return to Franchise
Michelle Yeoh's mother reacts to her Oscar win
See Michelle Yeoh's Mom Cry Tears of Joy as She Reacts to Her Daughter's Oscars 2023 Win in Malaysia
andrew garfield oscars
Andrew Garfield Becomes a Viral Meme After He Awkwardly Grins at Oscars 2023 Over a Spider-Man Joke