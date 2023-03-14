Billy Crystal Recreates His 'When Harry Met Sally' Pose on 75th Birthday: 'Thank You All'

Billy Crystal is throwing it back on his birthday.

As Crystal celebrated his 75th birthday Tuesday, the When Harry Met Sally actor took an opportunity to pay homage to the iconic 1989 romantic comedy costarring Meg Ryan, sharing an image on Twitter recreating his character's iconic pose from the film.

"Thank you all," he wrote with the post, which showed a new photo of him recreating the scene's memorable costume — a large white sweater, with blue jeans and white sneakers to match — along with an image of him from that moment in When Harry Met Sally.

Dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster's Twitter account chimed in for a reply to Crystal's post, showing their appreciation for the actor's costume recreation by sharing a fun definition of the word "icon."

"A person or thing widely admired especially for having great influence or significance in a particular sweater," the account wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When Harry Met Sally celebrates 34 years since the Rob Reiner-directed rom-com hit movie theaters in July. In December, the Library of Congress announced that When Harry Met Sally was among 25 films selected as 2022's entries into the National Film Registry.

While recalling working on the film with the Library of Congress, the actor said "every shot is just right" in the beloved comedy.

"I just felt so plugged into the process of making the movie," he said at the time. "… Not that anything is ever easy, but it was just such a joy to see it come to life."

"The movie is beautiful and simple and appropriate, and every shot is just right," the actor added, when asked what makes When Harry Met Sally stand out over 30 years later.

"The timing, which is in the hands of Rob, who is, for this movie, a modern-day Billy Wilder … and it's New York, it's the fall, it's the music," he said.

Castle Rock/Nelson/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

When the film celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2019, director Reiner, now 76, revealed that the film's happy ending — Sally (Ryan) and Harry (Crystal) wind up together — was not originally in Nora Ephron's script.

"Harry and Sally don't get together. They meet each other years later and walk their separate ways," Reiner told Couchsurfing's Lola Ogunnaike of initial plans for the film at the time, adding that plans changed after he met his wife, Michele Singer Reiner.

"I met my wife while making the movie and we changed the ending and this is what we came up with," Reiner said. "Billy came up with some of this dialogue and that's how we decided to end the movie, that they do end up together."