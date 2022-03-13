William Edward Crystal was born in New York City on March 14, 1948. He studied film and television at New York University while performing in a comedy trio for a few years before going solo to pursue stand-up at clubs around the city.

Crystal's talent and persistence led him to a longstanding career in television and film, earning him six Emmys, two Grammy nominations and a Tony Award. He's hosted the Oscars nine times, authored multiple books, including his 2013 memoir Still Foolin' 'Em, and won the 2007 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Read on to learn more about the star ahead of the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, where he will be honored with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award.