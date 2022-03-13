Billy Crystal's Life and Career in Photos
The actor-comedian, who is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, has been making us laugh for more than four decades on stage, television and in movies
Billy Crystal's New York City Roots
William Edward Crystal was born in New York City on March 14, 1948. He studied film and television at New York University while performing in a comedy trio for a few years before going solo to pursue stand-up at clubs around the city.
Crystal's talent and persistence led him to a longstanding career in television and film, earning him six Emmys, two Grammy nominations and a Tony Award. He's hosted the Oscars nine times, authored multiple books, including his 2013 memoir Still Foolin' 'Em, and won the 2007 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Read on to learn more about the star ahead of the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, where he will be honored with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award.
Billy Crystal and Wife Janice's Family Life
After tying the knot in 1970, Crystal and wife Janice welcomed two daughters, Lindsay and Jennifer. The two recently celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 4, 2020.
When asked about the secret to their long-lasting marriage, Crystal joked to PEOPLE, "We see other people."
But in all seriousness, Crystal described the love of his life, whom he met was he was 18, as kind, funny and smart.
As for married life with Janice and the girls, Crystal said, "It just gets better and better."
Billy Crystal in the 1977 Series Soap
Crystal's first major TV role was playing Jodie Dallas, one of television's first openly gay characters, on the ABC comedy Soap.
Billy Crystal on Season 10 of Saturday Night Live
After hosting twice during season 9, Crystal joined SNL's season 10 cast, alongside Harry Shearer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall, Gary Kroeger, Jim Belushi, Pamela Stephenson, Martin Short, Mary Gross and Christopher Guest, in 1984.
Billy Crystal, Robin Williams and Whoopi Goldberg Host 'Comedy Relief'
The comedians and close friends hosted the first American Comedy Relief variety benefit special on HBO in 1986, and helped raise upwards of $70 million to help the homeless in America.
Billy Crystal Hosts the 29th Annual Grammy Awards
The star brought the laughs during music's biggest night at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. as the host of the 1987 Grammys.
Crystal has also been Grammy nominated twice: once for best spoken work album for Still Foolin' 'Em and once for best comedy recording for You Look Marvelous.
Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan Star in When Harry Met Sally
Crystal and Meg Ryan starred in one of the most popular rom-coms of all time, 1989's When Harry Met Sally. His role as Harry Burns in the Rob Reiner-directed film earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical.
Billy Crystal Receives a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiled Crystal's star on June 4, 1991.
Billy Crystal Wins an Emmy in 1992
For his exceptional work as host of the 64th Annual Academy Awards, Crystal was awarded an Emmy for outstanding individual achievement in writing in a variety or music program at the 44th Annual Emmy Awards.
Billy Crystal Returns for City Slickers 2
Riding a white stallion, Crystal reprised his role as Mitch Robbins in the City Slickers (1991) sequel, City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly's Gold (1994).
Billy Crystal Guest Stars on Friends with Robin Williams
Early on in the days of the popular sitcom, the Friends cast got the pleasure of working with guest stars Crystal and Robin Williams on 1997's episode 24, "The One with the Ultimate Fighting Champion."
Billy Crystal and Robin Williams Hang with Joe Torre at Yankee Stadium
The diehard New York Yankees fan snapped a photo with best friend Robin Williams and then-New York Yankees manager Joe Torre at Yankee Stadium in 2001.
Billy Crystal Supports Best Friend Robin Williams at His Comedy Show
The star and his crew of comedian friends, Mike Myers and Chris Rock, went backstage to congratulate Robin Williams after performing "An Evening with Robin Williams" presented by The Comedy Garden at the Beacon Theater in N.Y.C in 2002.
Billy Crystal and Robert De Niro Reunite at the Analyze That World Premiere
Crystal gave costar Robert De Niro a big squeeze during the N.Y.C. world premiere of Analyze That in 2002, the sequel to their 1999 film, Analyze This.
Billy Crystal and John Goodman Meet Mike Wazowski and Sulley
Since 2001, Crystal has voiced Monster's Inc.'s Mike Wazowski, alongside John Goodman as James P. Sullivan, a.k.a. Sulley. The pair said hello to their animated characters with tiny costar Mary Gibb, who voiced the character Boo, at the first film's premiere.
Billy Crystal Hosts His Final Oscars
The star took his final bow as host of the 84th Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 26, 2012 in Hollywood — the last Oscars ceremony he would host since taking on the job eight previous times.