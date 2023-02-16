Billy Crudup Reacts to Kate Hudson Calling Him a 'Gentler' Onscreen Kisser Than Matthew McConaughey

The actor responded after Hudson complimented his kissing in their 2000 film Almost Famous

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 03:37 PM
ALMOST FAMOUS US 2000 BILLY CRUDUP KATE HUDSON
Photo: Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett

Billy Crudup is thanking Kate Hudson for the kissing feedback.

In December, Hudson, 43, took Vanity Fair's lie detector test and compared kissing her previous costars, including Matthew McConaughey (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool's Gold) and Crudup (Almost Famous), the latter of which she described as a "gentler" kisser.

"I think Billy is a gentler kisser," she said. "I wouldn't say better. Definitely just gentler. It's a more sophisticated version of a kiss."

"[Billy's is] like theater, it's like Stanislavski, and [Matthew's is] like, Longhorns, you know what I mean?" the actress joked.

Crudup, 54, told Entertainment Tonight that the compliment all had to do with how his character, Russell Hanmond, kissed, rather than the actor's own skills.

"I think she was thinking the character Russell was gentler," he told ET. "I don't have a mustache now. This is the great thing about playing these parts, whether it's for music or romance, I love to expand my horizons."

Crudup added, "Thanks Kate for that shoutout!"

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Courtesy Everette Collection

Hudson continued traipsing down memory lane as she rang in the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, joining McConaughey, 53, in an Instagram Live earlier this month. The two reminisced on their onscreen chemistry, joking that they did "kiss nicely."

"My whole thing is like, we're always in weird environments [when we kiss in movies]. It's never like ... there was only one time when we kissed that was like so nice and gentle, in the bathroom," Hudson said.

She then confessed, "But, in respect to our now partners, we do kiss nicely. It was always a very nice kiss." Said McConaughey, "I would have to agree with you. Absolutely."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Billy Crudup;Kate Hudson
Getty (2)

Crudup is now gearing up for the release of his new Apple TV+ show, Hello Tomorrow!, which tells the story of a determined salesman selling timeshares for people to live on the moon.

"It's the best kind of creative thing an actor can do. You step into a world that's not familiar at all and is a creation entirely by the way of [executive producer and director] Jonathan Entwistle and the group that he put together," the actor told ET.

He added, "It's exactly what you hope for when you start playing around with theater when you're a kid."

Hello Tomorrow! will premiere on Apple TV+ Friday.

Related Articles
Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair
Kate Hudson Has Hilarious Response About Dane Cook 8 Years After He Named Her His Worst Onscreen Kiss
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Agree 'We Do Kiss Nicely' — 'In Respect to Our Now Partners'
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days - 2003
Matthew McConaughey Reveals a Fortune Teller Told Him to Star in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days - 2003
Kate Hudson Says She Pushed to Get Matthew McConaughey Cast in 'How to Lose a Guy' : 'We Had an Energy'
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend WCRF's "An Unforgettable Evening" at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Relationship Timeline
Kate Hudson attends the "Puñales Por La Espalda: El Misterio De Glass Onion" premiere
Kate Hudson Says She Doesn't 'Really Care' About 'the Nepotism Thing': 'We're a Storytelling Family'
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Kate Hudson Flattered That Fans Still Recreate Andie Anderson's Famous Yellow Gown: 'I Love It!'
Kate Hudson attends a drinks reception for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Kate Hudson Reacts to Going Viral on TikTok with 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' : 'I Love That'
Kate Hudson attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere
Kate Hudson Says Some Romantic Comedies Nowadays Are 'Dumbed Down'
Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn at the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" held at the Academy Museum on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kate Hudson on Reuniting with 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Costar Kathryn Hahn: 'We Are Soul Sisters'
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kate Hudson's Fiancé? All About Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kate Hudson Shimmers in Daring Silver Dress and Super Long Hair at Critics Choice Awards 2023
STRANGER THINGS
Millie Bobby Brown Gets Real About Noah Schnapp's 'Stranger Things' Bowl Cut (and Finn Wolfhard's Kissing Skills)
Kate Hudson Called Tom Cruise to Ask Skydiving Advice
Kate Hudson Called Tom Cruise for Skydiving Advice — and He 'Was So All About It'
Kate Hudson attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector' 
Kate Hudson attends a drinks reception for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'