Billy Crudup Jokes He'd Take Girlfriend Naomi Watts to Live on the Moon with Him

Billy Crudup plays a lunar timeshare salesman in Hello Tomorrow, streaming now on Apple TV+

By
Tommy McArdle
Published on February 23, 2023 04:42 PM

Billy Crudup sells homes on the moon in his new Apple TV+ show Hello Tomorrow, but if he could live there in real life, he says he would bring girlfriend Naomi Watts with him.

During 54-year-old Crudup's appearance on PEOPLE in 10 Thursday, the Almost Famous star joked that Watts, also 54, and his son William Atticus Parker would join him on the moon during a conversation about the new series, jobs he held before his career took off and advice he would give his younger self.

"Well, my guitar, probably and maybe a six pack of Corona. And then my son and my girlfriend," Crudup says, when asked by host Makho Ndlovu what two objects and which two people from Earth he would bring to live on the moon with him.

Crudup and Mulholland Drive star Watts first connected when they began filming Netflix's psychological drama series Gypsy in fall 2016, in which they play a married couple.

SAG Couples
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Though Crudup and Watts were spotted spending time together in public after filming wrapped, the pair both individually said they were single until a source confirmed to PEOPLE in July 2017 that Crudup and Watts were indeed dating.

The pair have made for a low-profile couple over the years. Crudup told Entertainment Tonight in March 2018 that he tries "to make it a point of not commenting publicly one way or the other about my personal life."

The actor only referenced his and Watts' relationship publicly for the first time at the 25th Critics Choice Awards in 2020, when he thanked his girlfriend while accepting the best supporting actor for his role on The Morning Show.

After nearly five years of dating, Crudup and Watts made their red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG Awards in Santa Monica, California, at which Crudup was nominated for The Morning Show.

Crudup's new series follows his "charismatic salesman Jack Billings", who "leads a team of fellow sales associates determined to revitalize their customers' lives by hawking timeshares on the moon," according to an official synopsis for the show.

Hello Tomorrow is streaming now on Apple TV+.

