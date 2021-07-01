Billy Boyd Confirms Hobbit Nudity 'Almost' Made the Cut in The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan just introduced a new wrinkle into the nudity controversy surrounding Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings series.

The show, based on J.R.R. Tolkein's famed books, has drawn ire from some fans in recent weeks after production was rumored to have hired intimacy coaches and requesting actors be comfortable with nude scenes. As of Thursday, a petition on Change.org has garnered nearly 49,000 signatures asking nudity be kept out.

Boyd and Monaghan, who starred as hobbits Peregrin "Pippin" Took and Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuc, respectively, in Peter Jackson's blockbuster film series, got to weigh in on the controversy Wednesday during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. And according to Boyd, nudity nearly made it into the Oscar-winning films.

"[Screenwriter and producer] Philippa Boyens … wrote a scene, because we'd been doing some kind of gags and winding people up … [that] she said, 'Oh, it's a new scene we're filming next week, with the Ents,' " Boyd recalled. "'When Merry and Pippin are up Treebeard, he gets afraid and shakes his branches, which makes you guys fall ... and as you hit all the branches on the way down, by the time you hit the ground, you're naked. And Merry turns to Pippin and says, 'It's cold, isn't it?' And Pippin says, 'Hold me, Merry.' "

That's when Boyd, 52, called up Monaghan with the news: "I call up Dom and I said, 'Have you seen this new scene? ... We're naked!'"

Neither Boyd nor Monaghan was opposed to the idea of appearing nude on the big screen either. In fact, Monaghan told Colbert he "was kind of into it."

"I have a really fantastic a--," he said cheekily. "I thought, 'Now is the time to get it out.'"

Two Game of Thrones actors are slated for roles in the upcoming LOTR television series: Robert Aramayo, who portrayed a young Ned Stark, and Joseph Mawle, who played Benjen Stark.