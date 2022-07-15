Billy Bob Thornton and Wife Connie Angland Make Rare Appearance at The Gray Man Premiere
Billy Bob Thornton took date night to the red carpet this week.
The Academy Award winner, 66, made a rare appearance with wife Connie Angland as they stepped out Thursday for the premiere of his new Netflix action thriller The Gray Man at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
He kept it casual in a sleeveless black t-shirt with matching faded jeans and a pair of distressed gray boots. Thornton accessorized with a black fedora layered over a blue bandanna, round gold-framed sunglasses, layers of silver jewelry and a cognac leather belt.
Angland, 57, complemented her husband in a black lace knee-length dress with short sleeves and a see-through turtleneck cutout, finishing the look with a pair of black strappy stilettos.
Thornton and Angland quietly tied the knot in October 2014, after dating for 12 years and welcoming daughter Bella Thornton, 17, in 2004. The couple got married "at their home in Los Angeles during a private ceremony before family," their rep told PEOPLE at the time.
The Goliath actor is also father to daughter Amanda, 43, and sons William, 29, and Harry, 28, from previous relationships. He was previously married to Melissa Lee Gatlin, Toni Lawrence, Cynda Williams, Pietra Dawn Cherniak and Angelina Jolie.
He plays Donald Fitzroy in The Gray Man, which is about CIA's top asset who goes on the run from assassins after uncovering agency secrets. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Michael Gandolfini and Alfre Woodard.
Thornton, who is also a musician with four studio albums, previously spoke to PEOPLE about how he balances his creative concentrations, along with being a husband and a father.
"I think I'll probably try to strike a balance between music, movies, and TV," Thornton said in December. "I mean, you know, if you can do one each, each year, if I can make a record and go on tour, if I can make one movie and one TV thing, that that seems pretty good, you know? ... And I've got kids to take care of, so you know, why not?
See Billy Bob Thornton in The Gray Man, premiering Friday, July 22 on Netflix.