Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd Wishes '#SemiSpaceDaddy' Harrison Ford a Happy Birthday

Billie Lourd made sure that Harrison Ford felt like the “chosen one” on his 76th birthday.

In honor of the legendary Star Wars actor’s big day, Lourd — who is the daughter of Ford’s late costar, Carrie Fisher — shared a special Instagram tribute to the star, whom she referred to as her “#semispacedaddy.”

In the image, the pair were joined by actor Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise.

In addition to playing onscreen lovers in the original Star Wars trilogy, Fisher and Ford, who was married at the time, had an affair on the set of 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope when the actress was just 19.

In her 2016 memoir The Princess Diarist, Fisher spoke out about the pair’s romance for the first time.

The actress told PEOPLE she felt terrible about having an affair with a married father of two and carried that guilt with her for years after the romance ended.

“I wasn’t raised that way,” she said. “But when you’re on location — this is something I discovered — everything is permitted.”

Fisher also went on to explain that she warned Ford about coming forward with the news, but after all their years of friendship, he made light of the situation.

“He’s incredible private,” she said. “I feel really bad about doing that to him. But yes, I told him I found the journals and I was going to publish them, and he sort of went, ‘Lawyer!’ “

Fisher was able to star in four of the Star Wars franchise films with Ford before her passing in 2016.

Of course, Lourd is no stranger to the Star Wars universe herself, starring as Lieutenant Connix alongside Ford in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

The actress also appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017 opposite Fisher.