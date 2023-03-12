Billie Lourd Wants to 'Get Married Again' to Austen Rydell on 1st Wedding Anniversary

"I love this man to infinity and beyond," Billie Lourd wrote of husband Austen Rydell as she reminisced about their wedding weekend Sunday for their 1st anniversary

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on March 12, 2023 02:58 PM
Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell attend the "Ticket To Paradise" World Premiere
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Billie Lourd is still gushing about her wedding a year later.

The Scream Queens alum, 30, celebrated her one-year anniversary with husband Austen Rydell on Sunday, sharing throwbacks from their wedding weekend. "I miss m'wedding weekend daily," Lourd wrote with a photo of husband and wife.

She then shared some snaps of the many white looks she rocked over the weekend. "I love a theme. Shout out to the diaper on the table keeping the theme alive," she wrote with one photo.

The couple — who shares son Kingston Fisher, 2½, and 3-month-old daughter Jackson Joannetied the knot last March in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico after announcing their engagement in June 2020. They began dating in early 2016.

"I love this man to infinity and beyond (even more than I love themes and I f—ing love themes so that's saying a lot)," wrote Lourd, adding: "Like I said I miss our wedding dailyyyy can we get married again @avstenrydell?!!!! Soniceiddoittwice or honestlythrice or evenfrice?!!!"

Rydell, a fellow actor and producer, also marked the occasion with a throwback of the couple riding off on the back of a golf cart after the ceremony. "Love you @praisethelourd‼️‼️" he wrote.

"Obsessed with uuuuuuuuuuuu," Lourd wrote in the comments.

The bride shared another special moment from their wedding day on her Instagram Story, a photo of her groom hoisting her into the air set to Josh Groban's "You Raise Me Up," writing: "Josh Groban said it best. He always does [raise me up]. Gotta love Josh."

Billie Lourd Celebrates First Anniversary of Wedding
Billie Lourd Instagram
Josh Groban Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd Instagram

"I make him do this a lot," Lourd wrote with another clip of them doing the same move on a beach. "This is my public apology to @avstenrydell for all the Josh Grobaning."

Lourd previously told PEOPLE about the "beautiful" nuptials and how she paid tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher by having her "two best friends" officiate the ceremony.

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher with Matching Tattoo on Her Birthday

"It was the most genius officiating in the history of officiating," Lourd said last May. "It was so funny and touching and we sobbed and we laughed, and that was my favorite part of it. But also the dance party went into the wee hours of the night ... We danced too much."

