Billie Lourd Pays Emotional Tribute to Carrie Fisher at Star Ceremony: 'My Mom Isn't Just Princess Leia'

Billie Lourd remembered her mother Carrie Fisher at the late actress' Hollywood Walk of Fame induction.

On Thursday, Lourd, 30, accepted the posthumous honor in Los Angeles on behalf of her late mother Fisher, who died in 2016 at age 60 after she suffered a heart attack. Her Star Wars costar Mark Hamill (whom Lourd called her "space uncle") also spoke at the ceremony, describing Fisher as "wise beyond her years" from the moment they met.

"Mama, you've made it," said Lourd at the podium about the star on the Walk of Fame honor.

The American Horror Story actress recalled watching Fisher's Star Wars films in middle school after being confused when "boys started coming up to me and telling me they 'fantasized' about my mom. You know what I'm saying."

"My mom? The embarrassing lady who wore glitter makeup like it was lotion and didn't wear a bra to support her much-support-needed double-D's? They couldn't be talking about her," she joked.

When she sat down to watch the films, Lourd "finally figured out what all the fuss was."

"I wanted to hate it so I could tell her how lame she was," she admitted. "Like any kid, I didn't want my mom to be hot or cool — she was my mom. But that day, staring at the screen, I realized no one is, or will ever be, as hot or as cool as Princess Leia."

Seeing her mom beloved at fan conventions showed her a new "magical" side, Lourd recalled. And she understood what Princess Leia means to audiences all over the world: "Leia is more than just a character. She's a feeling. She is strength, she is grace, she is wit. She is femininity at its finest. She knows what she wants and she gets it. ... No one could have played her like my mother."

"My mom died six and a half years ago, and ever since, I've fallen deeply in love with Leia and the entire Star Wars universe," she added, mentioning that she's an "obsessive" Star Wars fan now: "I buy every single piece of Leia merch I Leia my eyes on."

Lourd, who appeared in the recent Star Wars trilogy alongside her mom, then got emotional when speaking about her two kids: daughter Jackson, 4 months, and son Kingston, 2.

"I have now passed the torch, or in this case lightsaber, onto my two children, Kingston and Jackson. I feel so lucky that even though they won't get to meet my mom, they will get to know a piece of her through Leia," she said. "And I will get to tell them that the little lady in the TV is my Momby, their grand-Momby."

"Leia has become like a family heirloom," she said. "And not just for my family. I'm not unique. ... People's love for Leia didn't die with my mom; it continues to get passed on from generation to generation, just like my mom passed it on to me and I am now passing it on to my children and hopefully they will pass it on to theirs."

Said Lourd before outlining her mom's many talents, "Playing the iconic Princess Leia would be more than enough on its own. By my mom isn't just Princess Leia — she is Carrie Fisher."

Fisher's posthumous honor was tied to Star Wars Day, May 4, the informal holiday celebrated by fans around the globe due to the date's verbal similarities to one of the franchise's most enduring lines.

The actress' star was placed nearby Hamill's and directly across the street from Fisher's own mother, the late actress Debbie Reynolds.

Prior to the ceremony, Fisher's siblings Joely Fisher, Tricia Leigh Fisher and Todd Fisher criticized Lourd and claimed she "intentionally and deliberately excluded" the three from Thursday's event.

"In response to all of you asking whether or not we will be part of the celebration…. Strangely we won't be in attendance to celebrate our sister, whom we adored," Joely wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister's career."

Lourd then responded in a lengthy statement, confirming she did not invite her aunts and uncle to the event.

"The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why," she said, also adding, "To be clear — there is no feud. We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children."

Lourd, who shares two kids with husband Austen Rydell, previously remembered her mom in December, writing on Instagram: "It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)" as she reflected on giving birth to her daughter Jackson Joanne.

"My mom is not here to meet either of [her kids] and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest," Lourd wrote at the time.

"That's the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter," she added. "Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them."