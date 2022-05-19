Billie Lourd on 'Touching' Wedding Moment as Late Mom Carrie Fisher's Pals Officiated: 'We Sobbed'

Billie Lourd chatted with PEOPLE at the Mujen Summer Kickoff Party about the emotional moments of late mom Carrie Fisher's friends officiating her wedding

Billie Lourd's wedding day wasn't without tears — for a variety of reasons.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Mujen Summer Kickoff Party in L.A. Wednesday, the 29-year-old actress revealed that her "beautiful" ceremony, during which she tied the knot with now-husband Austen Rydell back in March, was officiated by late mom Carrie Fisher's "two best friends."

"It was the most genius officiating in the history of officiating," says Lourd. "It was so funny and touching and we sobbed and we laughed, and that was my favorite part of it."

"But also the dance party went into the wee hours of the night," said the Booksmart star. "We drank Mujen. We danced too much."

Lourd and Rydell tied the knot on March 12 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue about her wedding dress, the Scream Queens alum shared that she first was introduced to Rodarte's designers, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, after they interviewed her late mom in 2014, and has "always been a massive fan of their work."

"I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!" Lourd told Vogue.

The bride's René Mancini shoes were also reminiscent of Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. In fact, her dad Bryan Lourd picked them out because "they reminded him of the shoes my mom used to wear in the '90s," Lourd said.

And her jewelry packed the same sentiment. In addition to her engagement ring — the diamond which Rydell, 30, had reset from a ring that her dad proposed to her mom with — Lourd also wore a pair of vintage Neil Lane diamond studs from her dad as her "something old." For her "something blue," she wore Fisher's favorite ring, a blue fire opal, according to Vogue.

In her Wednesday conversation with PEOPLE, Lourd — who was on hand in support of Mujen, her stepfather Bruce Bozzi's rice-distilled craft-spirit brand — said her wedding day was nothing short of "surreal and amazing."

"It is the greatest feeling," raves the actress of being married to Rydell, with whom she also shares 20-month-old son Kingston Fisher. "It's what people talk about in storybooks. It's incredible."