Billie Lourd Shares Throwback Photo with Mom Carrie Fisher – and Chewbacca – for Star Wars Day

The Force is strong with this one.

Billie Lourd got into the May the Fourth fun by sharing a throwback photo with her mother, Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher, and the actress’ on-screen buddy, Chewbacca.

Alongside the sweet Instagram photo, Lourd, 24, wrote, “#maythe4thbewithyou.”

Annually, Star Wars fans celebrate all things from a galaxy far, far away on May 4, as it sounds like the famed line from the films: “May the Force be with you.”

Fisher – who famously portrayed heroine Princess Leia in the saga – tragically died late last December after suffering a heart attack on a Los Angeles-bound flight. She was 60.

Lourd wasn’t the only one to pay tribute to her mother on Star Wars day – fans took to social media in droves to honor the late star.

Wrote one Twitter user, “In loving memory of the original self rescuing princess.”

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Lourd’s Custom Tom Ford Dress Is a Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia

Last month, Lourd spoke about her mother at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida, calling the star – like her most famous character – “the strongest and the most vulnerable person in the room.”

“My mom used to say she never knew where Princess Leia ended and Carrie Fisher began,” Lourd said onstage. “She was imperfect in many ways but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect. My mom, like Leia, wasn’t ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable.”