Billie Lourd Sings One of Mom Carrie Fisher’s ‘Favorite Songs’ in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Image zoom (L-R) Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd Todd Williamson/Getty

Forever in her heart.

Billie Lourd shared a special tribute to her mother Carrie Fisher on Monday, in honor of what would have been her “Momby’s 63rd birthday.”

“Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do,” Lourd, 27, wrote on Instagram.

“So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American girl by Tom petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course),” the Booksmart actress added alongside a stripped down version of the track.

Lourd went on to note that she’d probably honor her mother, who died of a cardiac arrest in 2016, at dinner by having “a pint of vanilla Haggen[sic] Dazs and a Coca Cola.”

In one final touch, Lourd included a whimsical emoji message spelling out “Happy Birthday Momby,” a nod to her mother’s unique way of tweeting.

RELATED: Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd Admits She ‘Hated’ Star Wars as a Child: I ‘Dig’ It Now

Lourd also shared a special musical tribute to her mother last December, on the second anniversary of Fisher’s death.

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” Lourd wrote. “So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing,.”

“This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs. And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving,” she added, noting “I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile.”

Continuing, she said, “I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving.’ As my Momby once said, ‘Take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you.”

RELATED VIDEO: Filming ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Without Carrie Fisher Was ‘Very Emotional’ for Daisy Ridley

Lourd, who had a small part in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will feature footage of the mother-daughter pair.

Director J.J. Abrams revealed the news to Vanity Fair in May, sharing that he used old footage of Fisher for the upcoming Episode IX, and had cut Lourd out of those scenes with her late mother thinking it would be too painful for the young actress to see.

Image zoom (L-R) Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher Lucas Films

Instead, Lourd asked him to keep their scenes intact.

“There are moments where they’re talking; there are moments where they’re touching,” Abrams said. “There are moments in this movie where Carrie is there, and I really do feel there is an element of the uncanny, spiritual, you know, classic Carrie, that it would have happened this way, because somehow it worked.”