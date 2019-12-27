Billie Lourd Sings a Song in Memory of Mom Carrie Fisher on Third Anniversary of Her Death

Billie Lourd is honoring her mom Carrie Fisher three years after her death.

The American Horror Story actress, 27, shared a video of herself in her late mother’s bathtub where she sang John Prine’s “Angel from Montgomery” in memory of Fisher, who died on Dec. 27, 2016.

“✨TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArt Bathtub Sessions-Angel From Montgomery,” Lourd wrote in the caption. “✨❤️✨“You will lose someone you can’t live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up.”

She added, “And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp. – Anne Lamott ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🙏🏼to @moonbrothersmusic.”

The anniversary of Fisher’s death comes one week after the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters where fans see her character, Princess Leia, for the last time in a film.

Lourd also had a role in the movie, returning as Lieutenant Connix, in a short scene opposite her mother.

On Christmas, Lourd shared a heartfelt Instagram post about grief during the holidays alongside a photo of herself as a baby with her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day after Fisher.

“✨❤️✨Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today,” Lourd wrote in the caption. “I see you. It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay.”

She added, “Feel all the feelings – the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone. ❤️”

Lourd has shared videos of herself singing in her mother’s bathtub in the past.

She previously shared a video in October in a special tribute to her mother on what would have been Fisher’s 63rd birthday.

“Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do,” Lourd wrote on Instagram.

“So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American Girl by Tom petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course),” the Booksmart actress added alongside a stripped down version of the track.

Lourd went on to note that she’d probably honor her mother, who died of a cardiac arrest in 2016, at dinner by having “a pint of vanilla Haggen[sic] Dazs and a Coca Cola.”

In one final touch, Lourd included a whimsical emoji message spelling out “Happy Birthday Momby,” a nod to her mother’s unique way of tweeting.

Director J.J. Abrams revealed the news to Vanity Fair in May, sharing that he used old footage of Fisher for the upcoming Episode IX, and had cut Lourd out of those scenes with her late mother thinking it would be too painful for the young actress to see.

Instead, Lourd asked him to keep their scenes intact.

“There are moments where they’re talking; there are moments where they’re touching,” Abrams said. “There are moments in this movie where Carrie is there, and I really do feel there is an element of the uncanny, spiritual, you know, classic Carrie, that it would have happened this way, because somehow it worked.”