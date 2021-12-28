Billie Lourd Sings Fleetwood Mac in Emotional Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher: 'We Loved This Song'

Billie Lourd is honoring her late mom, Carrie Fisher.

Lourd, 29, posted an emotional video to Instagram of herself singing Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" to mark the five-year anniversary of Fisher's death. The Star Wars actress died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, following a heart attack. Fisher's mother and Lourd's grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, died the next day.

To mark the five years since her mom's passing, Lourd posted her cover of "Landslide," which she recorded in a bathroom with her friend and fellow actress Kaitlyn Dever and Dever's sister, Mady.

"It has been 5 years since my Momby died (I don't like to say lost - it makes it sound like I could find her like I find my car in a parking lot when I don't remember where I parked it - I always find my car - I can't find my Mom)," Lourd began in the caption.

Lourd continued, "On days like this I like to be with people I love (big shout out to these literal and vocal angels @kaitlyndever and @madydever ❤️I love you both more than any Instagram words could ever express) and to do something we loved to do together."

"We loved to sing. We loved Fleetwood Mac," she added. "We loved this song. It echoed in our living room throughout my childhood, playing slightly too loudly as she scribbled her marvelous manic musings on yellow legal pads (google them if you don't know them - they're the iPads of the past and are still pretty damn hip if you ask me)."

Lourd, who noted that she has been "working away from home" recently, recalled a night when she was experiencing "a particularly grief-y moment" and "Landslide" came on.

"The lyrics spoke (well actually sang) to me more than they ever had before," she wrote, before quoting the line, "Well I've been afraid of changing cause I built my life around you. But time makes you bolder."

Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd | Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Lourd explained, "I didn't know who to be or what to do after my mom died. I was afraid of changing because I had built my life around her. Then she was gone. And I had to rebuild my life without her. And it wasn't (and still isn't) easy."

The American Horror Story star added, "But time has made me bolder. I never stop missing her but I have gotten stronger with each passing year. And if you're going through something similar time will make you bolder too. Sorry for this cheesy lyric analysis. But it's true!!! Sending all my strength to anyone in the #griefgang who needs it."

Lourd's latest post comes after she posted a throwback photo of herself and Fisher to Instagram Sunday, one day before the anniversary of her death.