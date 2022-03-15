"✨3️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣✨," Billie Lourd captioned the first pair of images with new husband Austen Rydell from their weekend wedding in Mexico

Just Married! Billie Lourd Shares First Dreamy Photos from Her Wedding with Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell at their wedding

Billie Lourd Wore Rodarte to Marry Austen Rydell at an Intimate Ceremony in Cabo San Lucas

Billie Lourd is basking in wedded bliss.

The actress, 29, shared the first photos from her weekend nuptials to her Instagram account on Tuesday, giving a look at her stunning off-the-shoulder Rodarte gown with tulle detailing throughout.

In the first image, Lourd and Rydell, 29, share a smooch as they pose in front of a feather-laden backdrop at night.

The second snapshot shows the newlyweds hand in hand, smiling at the camera, with Rydell's full Tom Ford tuxedo on display.

"✨3️⃣✨1️⃣2️⃣✨2️⃣2️⃣✨," Lourd wrote in the caption of her post, on which her new husband commented, "💗♾💗♾💗."

Lourd and Rydell tied the knot on Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

A source also told PEOPLE that the American Horror Story actress's father, Bryan Lourd, paid for a block of rooms at the hotel venue for all guests, and that they enjoyed a private pool party there on Friday afternoon.

Lourd's AHS costar Leslie Grossman posted an Instagram Story on Sunday in which she said, "Billie and Austen's wedding weekend is over, which is so sad 'cause it was the most fun."

She then held up a trophy and added, "But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."

Rydell and Lourd got engaged in June 2020, and they welcomed their first baby together, son Kingston Fisher, later that year in September.

"💍💍💍 She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," Rydell captioned a gallery of photos at the time, announcing their engagement.