Billie Lourd Sends Love to Holiday Grievers After Losing Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Billie Lourd has a message of support for anyone struggling with grief during the holidays.

Lourd’s mom Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds died days apart after Christmas in 2016, and the actress is sharing a bit of wisdom on getting through the holidays after losing loved ones.

“Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!)” Lourd, 27, wrote on an Instagram post alongside a throwback shot of her with Fisher and Reynolds, who were 60 and 84, respectively, when they died.

“Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today,” she continued. “I see you. It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay. Feel all the feelings – the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone.”

The actress, who now appears in the Star Wars franchise that made her mom an iconic figure, shared a special musical tribute to her mother last December, on the second anniversary of Fisher’s death.

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” Lourd wrote. “So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing,.”

Lourd also paid tribute to her mom on her birthday in October with a clip of her singing one of Fisher’s favorite songs.

“Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do,” Lourd wrote on Instagram.

“So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American girl by Tom Petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course),” the Booksmart actress added alongside a stripped down version of the track.

Lourd went on to note that she’d probably honor her mother, who died of a cardiac arrest in 2016, at dinner by having “a pint of vanilla Haggen[sic] Dazs and a Coca Cola.”

In one final touch, Lourd included a whimsical emoji message spelling out “Happy Birthday Momby,” a nod to her mother’s unique way of tweeting.