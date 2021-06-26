Billie Lourd Visits Disney's Star Wars Ride - and Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher with Princess Leia Ears

Billie Lourd channeled her late mother Carrie Fisher during a recent day at Disneyland.

The actress, 28, shared footage on Friday from a trip to the Anaheim park with friends.

She spent time at Galaxy's Edge and riding Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, while also giving a nod to Fisher and her character in the sci-fi franchise by donning Princess Leia mouse ears for the outing.

In her post, Lourd included videos of the group on several rides, including Soarin' and the Incredicoaster. She ended the slideshow with a view of the castle fireworks show from one of the attractions.

Lourd called the Star Wars attraction the "best ride ever," but followed up by adding that Soarin' is "a close second."

In honor of the annual Star Wars day May the 4th this year, Lourd again paid tribute to her late mother by dressing her baby boy Kingston Fisher as Princess Leia.

A photo posted to Lourd's Instagram showed her baby son wearing a brown knit hat styled like Leia's iconic double-bun hairdo, as well as a white onesie with Leia artwork on it.

"💕♏️🅰️🌱 ✝️♓️📧 4️⃣✝️♓️💕," she captioned the Instagram post, which also showed Kingston watching a laptop screen during one of Fisher's Star Wars scenes. Fisher died in December 2016 at age 60.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance debuted at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando on December 6, 2019. The ride opened at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in January 2020 but was operating for only two months before theme parks were forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Produced by Disney Parks in partnership with the creative team at Lucasfilm, the vast attraction brings the action from the newest Star Wars trilogy to life in whopping scale. Towering AT-AT walkers, Poe Dameron's original X-wing Starfighter and multi-story ship decks all add to the galactic experience. (At 165,000 sq. ft., the attraction is two-thirds bigger than the average Costco.)

Beyond the physical footprint, the ambitious attraction - which boasts four ride systems in one - has a Jabba the Hut-sized running time.