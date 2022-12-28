Billie Lourd Shares Throwback Photo of Grandma Debbie Reynolds 6 Years After Her Death

Billie Lourd is remembering grandma Debbie Reynolds six years after her death.

The Ticket to Paradise actress, 30, shared a throwback black-and-white photo of her movie-star grandmother on Instagram with the caption, "💞🆎🅰️🌛🆎🅰️💞."

Reynolds, an Oscar-nominated actress known for roles in Singin' in the Rain and Halloweentown, died of a stroke at age 84 on Dec. 28, 2016, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher (Lourd's mom) died at age 60.

Lourd welcomed her second baby, daughter Jackson Joanne, with husband Austen Rydell on Dec. 12. They also share 2-year-old son Kingston Fisher.

She marked six years since her Star Wars actress mother's death on Tuesday, writing that it "feels like 2 [years ago] but also like 705 at the same time?"

"And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life," Lourd wrote on Instagram. "Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She continued, "My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them."

The American Horror Story actress finished her message by telling her followers who are also "experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don't ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time."

Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd in 2015. Barry King/WireImage

In October, Lourd paid tribute to Fisher on what would have been her 66th birthday.

"I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f--- I'm talking about. But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these," wrote Lourd at the time. "You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing - the ultimate shape shifter. And you never feel like you know exactly what to do or feel. And that's okay. Whatever you feel is okay. Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another billie lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone."