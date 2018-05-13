Billie Lourd Remembers Carrie Fisher While 'Sending All My Love' to Those Struggling on Mother's Day

Billie Lourd has an uplifting message for anybody out there who’s lost their mother: You’re not alone.

On the second Mother’s Day since her mom Carrie Fisher died, the 25-year-old reached out to anybody “having a less than perfect Mother’s Day today.”

“We are not alone. Sending all my love and strength to anyone who needs it. 🙏🏼,” Lourd continued, sharing her message alongside a loving snapshot of her and Fisher.

In the photo, the American Horror Story: Cult actress sits beside her mother on a tiny chair, while Fisher wraps her arms around her daughter.

Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She died in the hospital four days later.

Before her mother’s death, both mother and daughter were able to work together on Fisher’s last film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd Todd Williamson/Getty

Commemorating the one-year anniversary of her mother’s death last December, Lourd and her father, Bryan Lourd, took a special trip to see the northern lights in Norway.

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” Lourd wrote next to two pictures showing green flashes lighting up the sky. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did.”

“I love you times infinity,” she concluded.