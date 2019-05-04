Billie Lourd Honors Late Mother Carrie Fisher in Star Wars Day Tribute

May the force be with you, Carrie Fisher.

On Saturday, May 4th, Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mother with an Instagram post on what many fans have dubbed “Star Wars Day.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The date of May 4th has long had significance for Star Wars fans as a pun on the franchise’s popular line, “May the force be with you.”

In honor of the occasion, Lourd, 26, shared a photo of herself with her mother, who died in December 2016 at the age of 60. In the sweet photo, Fisher and her daughter make serious faces to the camera as they both hold their hands up to their chest.

The actress captioned the post by spelling out “May The Fourth” in emojis.

Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby Los Angeles hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She died in the hospital four days later.

Earlier this week, Lourd also paid tribute to Peter Mayhew, the actor who portrayed the beloved Chewbacca in Star Wars, after his death on Thursday.

Lourd shared a collection of photos of her mother with Mayhew, captioning the post with a simple red heart.

RELATED: In a Galaxy Not So Far Away: California Officially Votes to Declare May 4 ‘Star Wars Day’

Last month, Star Wars director J.J. Abrams confirmed that Fisher will appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as General Leia Organa, some three years after her unexpected death. Lourd will also be in the film, reprising her role as Lieutenant Connix.

Abrams said that the film will use previously unused footage of Fisher from a previous installment, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“As I’ve said, we couldn’t,” Abrams said of filling the void she left behind. “We all talked about how to move on. She was the best, she was glorious, she was amazing. We all just loved her. It was impossible, there was no way. You don’t recast that part, and you don’t have her disappear. Using CGI was out of the question.”

Abrams continued, “There was actually a way to use those scenes to continue her story. And the crazy thing is, every day it hits me that she’s not here, but it’s so surreal because we’re working with her in scenes. She is alive in these scenes, and in some with Billie, her daughter. Princess Leia lives in this film in a way that is mind-blowing to me.”

RELATED: All About Carrie Fisher’s Appearance in Star Wars: Episode IX Three Years After Her Death

In December 2018, Lourd paid tribute to her mother on the two-year anniversary of Fisher’s death with an emotional song.

Sharing two videos on Instagram, the actress wrote, “It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones).”

“So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing,” the former Scream Queens star said.

“This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs. And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving.’ I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile,” Lourd continued.

“I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving.’ As my Momby once said, ‘Take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you,” she added.