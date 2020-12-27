Billie Lourd, who became a mom herself in September, honored Carrie Fisher on Sunday, four years after her death

Billie Lourd Sends 'Love and Strength' to Fans on 4th Anniversary of Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

On the fourth anniversary of her mom Carrie Fisher's death, Billie Lourd is sending "love and strength" to those who have lost loved ones.

On Sunday, the Scream Queens alum, 28, shared a heartfelt message to her Instagram followers alongside a throwback photo of she and Fisher — who died in 2016 at age 60 — smiling while walking the streets together.

"Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost," Lourd wrote. "Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone. ❤️."

Many of Lourd's followers sent their love to the actress in the comments section of her post, including Niecy Nash and Leslie Grossman.

In October, Lourd similarly paid tribute to her late mom on Instagram to mark what would have been the Star Wars icon's 64th birthday.

Lourd shared a throwback photo that featured a heavily pregnant Fisher standing sideways to the camera while holding what looks like some corn on the cob. She captioned the photo with the emojis, "✨♓️🅰️🅰️🅰️✨💕."

The sweet post came just one month after Lourd surprised her fans by announcing the birth of her son Kingston with fiancé Austen Rydell.

"👑💙👑Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙" Lourd wrote, revealing she honored her late mom with the baby's middle name.

Earlier this year, Lourd remembered her mother in a post on Mother's Day, opening up to her fans about the grief she still feels and how she copes with it.