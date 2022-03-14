Billie Lourd Marries Austen Rydell at 'Wedding Weekend' Celebration in Mexico

Billie Lourd is a married woman!

The Booksmart actress, 29, tied the knot with fiancé Austen Rydell on Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lourd's American Horror Story costar Leslie Grossman posted an Instagram Story on Sunday in which she said, "Billie and Austen's wedding weekend is over, which is so sad 'cause it was the most fun," before holding up a trophy and adding, "But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."

A source also tells PEOPLE that Lourd's father, Bryan Lourd, paid for a block of rooms at the hotel venue for all guests, and that they enjoyed a private pool party there on Friday afternoon.

Rydell, 29, and Lourd got engaged in June 2020, and they welcomed their first baby together, son Kingston Fisher, later that year in September.

"💍💍💍 She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," Rydell captioned a gallery of photos at the time, announcing their engagement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

leslie grossman Leslie Grossman's Instagram Story | Credit: leslie grossman/ instagram

The actress reconnected with Rydell in 2017 after they dated for a time when they were younger. They were first spotted together again in October 2017. Rydell accompanied the actress on the family trip to Norway on the anniversary of the death of her mother Carrie Fisher.

Lourd and Rydell went to see the Northern Lights to honor Fisher at the time, along with her dad Bryan, 61, and his husband Bruce Bozzi.

In January 2021, Lourd opened up about her pregnancy experience during an appearance on Bozzi's SiriusXM show Quarantined with Bruce.

"He's not technically a quarantine baby, and I want to make that known because a lot of people are having trendy quarantine babies," she said at the time. "Kingston was conceived before quarantine. He's technically just a Caribbean baby."

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Lourd Opens Up About Life After Loss of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds: "Now I Get to Be Just Billie"

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress also recalled Rydell being a good support system throughout her pregnancy, calling him the "best dad in the world."

"He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages," she said, adding that he "did these classes with me, like he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners. I think it prepared us to be the best parents."

In February, Lourd shared a sneak peek inside what appeared to be her bachelorette party, wearing heart sunglasses and a veil.