Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher's Birthday with Sweet Childhood Throwback Photo

Billie Lourd is honoring her mother Carrie Fisher on what would have been the Star Wars icon’s 65th birthday

The Scream Queens star shared a sweet throwback photo from her childhood in which she posed with her mother.

"💕✨♓️🅰️🅰️🅰️✨💕," Lourd, 29, wrote in the caption of the photo she shared on Instagram.

Fisher died at the age of 60 on December 27, 2016, after suffering a heart attack.

Lourd received several well-wishes in the comments, including from her stepfather Bruce Bozzi who wrote, "Love You ❤️."

Mark Hamill, Fisher's Star Wars costar, also honored the actress on Thursday by sharing a photo of himself and Fisher from behind the scenes of Star Wars.

In the black-and-white snap, Hamill stands behind Fisher, his onscreen sister, holding segments of her hair in the air as she stands with her arms folded and a slight smile on her face.

"Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun & always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks... even when she wasn't in the mood. #CarrieOnForever," Hamill, 70, wrote on Twitter.

In October, Lourd opened up on the podcast New Day about the grief she felt after losing her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds. Reynolds died one day after Fisher at age 84 from a stroke after her daughter's death.

"It was brutal. It was really, really brutal, and I still hesitate and stutter because it's really hard for me," Lourd said.

She added, "Because everything I say gets turned into some headline that I didn't mean. There's this one where I said something, and it was like three months after she died. I didn't know what the f--- I was talking about or who the f--- I was or what was going on. And I said something like, 'Well, now that they're gone, I get to just be Billie.'"

Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Billie Lourd with grandmother Debbie Reynolds and mom Carrie Fisher | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lourd explained she "got out of the shadow of" her mom and grandma, but she "didn't want to get out of this shadow."

"It sounded like I like wanted them to die, and that is absolutely the opposite of what I wanted," the American Horror Story star continued. "I would do anything to get them back, but it sounded like I was excited to have the 'Billie Show.'"

Lourd described her late mom and grandma as her "favorite people," adding that she misses her mom "every day."