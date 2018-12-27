Billie Lourd Honors Late Mother Carrie Fisher on 2-Year Anniversary of Her Death with Emotional Song

Billie Lourd is paying tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher, who died two years ago at age 60 of a cardiac arrest.

Sharing two videos on Instagram Thursday, the actress, 26, honored her beloved parent in song. “It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” Lourd captioned the footage.

“So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing,” the former Scream Queens star said.

“This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs. And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving.’ I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile,” Lourd continued.

“I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving.’ As my Momby once said, ‘Take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you,” she added.

Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23, 2016, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She died in the hospital four days later.

One day after Fisher died, her mother Debbie Reynolds died at the age of 84.

Last December, Lourd revealed she took a trip to Norway to see the northern lights with her father, Bryan Lourd, as a tribute to the late Star Wars actress on the one-year anniversary of her death.

“My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her,” Lourd wrote next to two pictures showing green flashes lighting up the sky. “We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.’ And she did.”

“I love you times infinity,” she concluded.

Lourd, who made her big-screen debut alongside her mom in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, also previously paid tribute to her late mother on the day Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiered. The two worked together on the film and it was Fisher’s last appearance onscreen.