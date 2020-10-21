Billie Lourd became a mom herself last month when she welcomed son Kingston

New Mom Billie Lourd Honors Carrie Fisher on Her Birthday with Touching Throwback Photo

Billie Lourd honored a new connection with her late mom Carrie Fisher on her birthday this year.

Fisher, who died in 2016 at age 60, would've turned 64 on Wednesday. Lourd, 28, celebrated the late actress by sharing a throwback shot of Fisher pregnant with her on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The shot shows a heavily pregnant Fisher standing sideways to the camera while holding what looks like some corn on the cob. It's an especially sweet gesture considering Lourd became a mom herself just last month.

The actress surprised fans by announcing the birth of her son Kingston with fiancé Austen Rydell, sharing a photo of the little boy's feet on Instagram. The reveal came without a previous announcement of Lourd's pregnancy and months after her June engagement to Rydell.

Image zoom Billie Lourd/Instagram; Inset: Getty

"👑💙👑Introducing: 💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell💙👑💙" Lourd wrote, revealing she honored Fisher's with the baby's middle name.

Lourd and Rydell, who first dated in early 2016 but later broke up, rekindled their romance in late 2017.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fisher's Star Wars costar Mark Hamill also honored her with a sweet throwback photo of the two and a message.

"Happy Birthday Carrie Frances Fisher. The world will never stop missing you," the actor, 69, wrote on Twitter alongside a sweet throwback photo of the pair sharing a friendly kiss.

Hamill and Fisher starred in the Star Wars franchise’s original trilogy together, which first premiered in 1977, as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, respectively.

?s=20

Earlier this year, Lourd remembered her mother in a post on Mother's Day, opening up to her fans about the grief she still feels and how she copes with it.