Billie Lourd Is Engaged to Austen Rydell: 'She Said Duhhh'

In a Valentine's Day tribute earlier this year, Austen Rydell called the Booksmart actress the "best girl in the world"

Billie Lourd is engaged!

On Thursday, the Booksmart actress' now-fiancé, Austen Rydell, shared the happy news on Instagram, writing that saying yes to his proposal was a no-brainer for Lourd.

"💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that’s even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," he captioned a series of photos that encapsulate their romance.

On Valentine's Day, Rydell gushed over Lourd, 27, calling her the "best girl in the world."

"I found the best girl in the world. Happy Valentines Day to us!! We’re hangin with the redwoods today," he wrote at the time alongside a photo of the two of them kissing during a sunset.

For her tribute to Rydell on the romantic holiday, Lourd shared vacation photos of the couple adventuring together, writing, "All ‘round the world you make my world go ‘round #toinfinityandbaeyond."

The American Horror Story actress reconnected with Rydell in 2017 after they dated for a time when they were younger. They were first spotted together again in October 2017 and Rydell accompanied the actress on the family trip to Norway on the anniversary of the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher.

Lourd and Rydell went to see the Northern Lights to honor Fisher at the time, along with her dad, Bryan Lourd, and his husband, Bruce Bozzi.