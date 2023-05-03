Billie Lourd Confirms She Did Not Invite Aunts and Uncle to Carrie Fisher's Star Ceremony: 'They Know Why'

Billie Lourd is speaking out about not inviting her aunts and uncle to mom Carrie Fisher's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction.

Lourd, 30, shared a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to her aunt Joely Fisher, 55, writing on Instagram that she and her siblings "won't be in attendance to celebrate our sister, whom we adored [because] for some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister's career."

The day prior, Todd Fisher, 65, told TMZ that it's "heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister Carrie."

Lourd, who is accepting the posthumous honor on behalf of her mom on Thursday in Los Angeles, said that "unfortunately, because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond."

"The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why," she said in her statement.

"Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother's death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my Mom and my grandmother's deaths as the subject. I found out they had done this through the press," said Lourd.

Joely Fisher; Carrie Fisher with Billie Lourd in 2015. Steven Simione/Getty, Todd Williamson/Getty

The American Horror Story actress claimed her aunt and uncle "never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship."

"The truth of my mom's very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her," she continued. "Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way."

Lourd said Todd and Joely's comments this week about the Walk of Fame ceremony "once again confirms that my instincts were right."

"To be clear — there is no feud. We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children," added Lourd, who shares two kids with husband Austen Rydell.

Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd in 2015. Barry King/WireImage

"The people who knew and loved my mom at Disney and Lucasfilm have made this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor her legacy possible," concluded Lourd. "This moment is about Carrie Fisher and all that she accomplished and what she meant to the world. I'm going to focus on that. May the 4th be with you."

Carrie died in December 2016 at the age of 60, and her actress mom Debbie Reynolds died of a stroke one day after her.

In her Instagram post, Joely said Carrie "would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for" the ceremony on Thursday.

"The fact that her only brother and two sisters were intentionally and deliberately excluded is deeply shocking," she continued, also referencing sister Tricia Leigh Fisher. "We have all been grieving the loss of our favorite human for some years now…we have given Billie the space to do that in her own way. We have been nothing but loving and open, consistently."