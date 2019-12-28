Billie Lourd Shares Sweet Photo with Grandma Debbie Reynolds on 3-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Billie Lourd is paying tribute to her grandmother Debbie Reynolds.

On Saturday, three years after Reynolds died on Dec. 28, 2016, Lourd shared a throwback photo with her grandma to Instagram. In the sweet image, a young Lourd beams while posing next to Reynolds, who was the mother of Lourd’s mom Carrie Fisher.

Fisher died at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, after having a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, just two days before Christmas on Dec. 23. Reynolds died the day after her daughter’s death from a stroke at the age of 84.

Lourd, 27, left the caption simple, writing only three emojis: “✨💖✨.”

The Booksmart star’s tribute to Reynolds comes one day after she also paid tribute to her mom, Fisher. On Friday, Lourd shared a video of herself in her late mother’s bathtub, where she sang John Prine’s “Angel from Montgomery.”

“✨TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArt Bathtub Sessions-Angel From Montgomery,” Lourd wrote in the caption. “✨❤️✨ ‘You will lose someone you can’t live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up.”

The actress added, “And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp.’ – Anne Lamott ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ 🙏🏼 to @moonbrothersmusic.”

Billie Lourd, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

On Christmas day, Lourd shared a throwback photo of herself as a baby with mom Fisher and grandmother Reynolds.

“Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you,” she wrote in the caption.

Lourd added, “Feel all the feelings — the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone. ❤️”

The anniversary of Fisher’s death comes one week after the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters where fans will be able to see her iconic character, Princess Leia, for the last time in a film.

Lourd also had a role in the movie, returning as Lieutenant Connix in a short scene opposite her mother.