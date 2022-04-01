Billie Lourd Posts Sweet Throwback Photo with Grandma Debbie Reynolds in Honor of Her 90th Birthday

On what would have been Debbie Reynolds' 90th birthday Friday, Billie Lourd paid tribute to her "Abadaba" with an adorable throwback snapshot on Instagram

Billie Lourd is paying tribute to late grandma Debbie Reynolds on what would have been her 90th birthday.

On Friday, the 29-year-old actress posted a throwback snapshot captioned "♥️🆎🅰️🌛🆎🅰️♥️," seemingly in reference to Lourd's nickname for Reynolds, "Abadaba." (The term of endearment was inspired by the song "Aba Daba Honeymoon" from Reynolds' 1950 film Two Weeks with Love.)

In the sweet photo, a toddler Lourd is having a tea party with Reynolds, complete with a pink Minnie Mouse tea set. The Singin' in the Rain star sits at a child-size table, while her granddaughter appears to be feeding her.

The Booksmart actress's new husband Austen Rydell commented on the post, leaving a simple "💗" emoji in support.

Lourd opened up about the devastating losses back in October 2021 on the New Day podcast, saying, "It was brutal. It was really, really brutal, and I still hesitate and stutter because it's really hard for me."

"Because everything I say gets turned into some headline that I didn't mean," added the Scream Queens alum. "There's this one where I said something, and it was like three months after she died. I didn't know what the f--- I was talking about or who the f--- I was or what was going on. And I said something like, 'Well, now that they're gone, I get to just be Billie.' "

Lourd explained she "got out of the shadow of" her mom and grandma, but she "didn't want to get out of this shadow."

"It sounded like I like wanted them to die, and that is absolutely the opposite of what I wanted," the American Horror Story star continued. "I would do anything to get them back, but it sounded like I was excited to have the 'Billie Show.' "

Now, Lourd said she wishes she could "do anything with them, really," adding, "But I guess I just tried to separate myself from them while they were alive and now I feel like I am kind of trying to do the opposite. I try to connect myself to them because I miss them."

