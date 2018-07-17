Billie Lourd 'Obsessed' with Boyfriend Austen Rydell as He Takes Her on Surprise Birthday Trip

Billie Lourd is one lucky lady.

The actress’ boyfriend Austen Rydell surprised her with a 24-hour trip to Las Vegas to celebrate her 26th birthday on Tuesday. Lourd actress posted a silly shot of Rydell pointing at the camera on Monday afternoon explaining that Rydell was about to whisk her away.

“This king just surprised me with a 24 hour trip to Vegas and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed [with] him,” the actress wrote. She later posted a boomerang of sweet birthday treats with the iconic Mandalay Bay fountain in the background.

Austen Rydell on Billie Lourd's Instagram story Billie Lourd/Instagram

Lourd also posted several shots from her night in Vegas on her story, including one of a drink being made and another of a tray of sweets with the words “Happy Birthday Billie” written on it with chocolate syrup. She also posted a lively shot of herself holding up a sign with the same message and several friends.

The American Horror Story: Cult actress reconnected with Rydell last fall after they dated for a time when they were younger. They were first spotted together again October 2017 and Rydell accompanied the actress on the family trip to Norway on the anniversary of her mom’s Carrie Fisher’s death. Lourd and Rydell went to see the Northern Lights to honor Fisher along with her dad Bryan Lourd and his husband Bruce Bozzi.

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell Billie Lourd/Instagram

The rekindled relationship came months after Lourd and her former Scream Queens costar Taylor Lautner broke up. Lautner was Lourd’s emotional support through the heartbreak of losing her mom Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds within days of each other the week after Christmas in December 2016.