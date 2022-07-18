Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: Opening Gala honoring Haile Gerima and Sophia Loren, and Museum Campaign Leadership Bob Iger, Annette Bening, and Tom Hanks; Gala Co-Chairs Jason Blum, Ava DuVernay, and Ryan Murphy on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Billie Lourd's husband Austen Rydell is in awe of her.

On Sunday, the Booksmart actress turned 30, marking the occasion on Instagram with photos of herself celebrating on a boat in New York City with Rydell, whom she married on March 12. "🗽3️⃣0️⃣🗽MY #BODYAGE IS FINALLY GETTING CLOSER TO MY #SOULAGE #yeehaw," Lourd captioned the post.

Rydell, on his own page, paid tribute to Lourd for her special day, sharing a gallery of snapshots from their travels together. He wrote, "This badass hot mom wife is 30!! She's accomplished more, traveled further, and experienced more than anyone you've ever met at 30 and she is MY wife!"

"Good luck finding a life partner like mine! I love you forever," concluded Rydell.

Back in April, Lourd celebrated Rydell's 30th birthday on Instagram, sharing photos from their wedding day and writing, "Happy triple decade to my HUSBAND (whoaaa still feels super cool to say that out loud ok fine type it out loud is typing out loud a thing?)"

Billie Lourd's Husband Calls Her a 'Badass Hot Mom Wife' on 30th Birthday: 'I Love You Forever' Credit: Billie Lourd/Instagram

"I don't think I ever made this face till I met you?!" she continued. "You make me the giddiest gal in the universe (yes I said giddy no it's not a hip word to use but it's the only one that captures how you make me feel) anyway I'm not gonna write a novel on this here instagram post but I could write a whole stack o novels about how much I love you!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDI!!!"

Lourd and Rydell share son Kingston Fisher, 22 months. Speaking with her stepdad Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Quarantined with Bruce in January 2021, Lourd recalled Rydell being a good support system throughout her pregnancy, saying he is the "best dad in the world."