Billie Lourd Shares Picturesque Photos from Honeymoon with Husband Austen Rydell

"Did u even go on a [honeymoon] if u didn't do a #sadselftimer photo shoot?!" Billie Lourd playfully captioned photos featuring new husband Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd is enjoying married life!

The 29-year-old actress recently embarked on a honeymoon with new husband Austen Rydell, sharing snapshots from the serene-looking trip to her Instagram on Tuesday.

In the series of photos, Lourd and Rydell, 30, pose amid a lush backdrop at what appears to be sunset, complete with rolling hills and a sparkling body of water. In one image, the two share a sweet smooch.

"Did u even go on a 🍯🌜if u didn't do a #sadselftimer photo shoot?! #selftimeofourlives yes we made a #heartwithourhands no I #dontregretit," Lourd joked in the caption.

Wrote Rydell in a comment, "💗🐎🇲🇽🤵👰‍♀️."

Last month, the couple, who share 1-year-old son Kingston, tied the knot during a destination wedding in front of friends and family.

Lourd's American Horror Story costar Leslie Grossman posted an Instagram Story after attending the event in which she said, "Billie and Austen's wedding weekend is over, which is so sad 'cause it was the most fun."

She then held up a trophy and added, "But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it."

Rydell and Lourd got engaged in June 2020, and welcomed their first baby together, son Kingston, later that year in September.

On Sunday, the former Scream Queens star shared a lovely post via Instagram in honor of Rydell's 30th birthday.

"Happy triple decade to my HUSBAND (whoaaa still feels super cool to say that out loud ok fine type it out loud is typing out loud a thing?)," Lourd wrote in the caption alongside a picture of the pair from their intimate wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"I don't think I ever made this face till I met you?! You make me the giddiest gal in the universe (yes I said giddy no it's not a ✨hip✨ word to use but it's the only one that captures how you make me feel)," she continued.