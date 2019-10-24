Billie Lourd and Her Father Bryan Disavow Upcoming Unauthorized Biography on Carrie Fisher

Bryan and Billie Lourd are standing up against an upcoming biography about Billie’s mom: the late Carrie Fisher.

Bryan, who is the a managing director and co-chairman at Hollywood talent agency CAA, released a statement to PEOPLE on his family’s behalf disavowing writer Sheila Weller’s upcoming book, Carrie Fisher: Life on the Edge. Lourd and Fisher welcomed Billie, 27, during their four year relationship in the early ’90s.

In the statement, Bryan says he and his daughter had not heard about the book in advance and urged fans to read Fisher’s own writings on her life instead. Fisher died days after suffering a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to L.A. in Dec. 2016. She was 60.

RELATED: Billie Lourd Sings One of Mom Carrie Fisher’s ‘Favorite Songs’ in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

“A person named Sheila Weller has taken it upon herself to sell and write an unauthorized biography based on my daughter’s mother, Carrie Fisher. I do not know Ms. Weller. Billie does not know Ms. Weller. And, to my knowledge, Carrie did not know her. Ms. Weller sold this book on her own without our involvement,” Bryan’s statement reads.

“For all the fans and friends of Carrie, I just thought it necessary that you know this information before you decided to purchase this book or consider what is being said in the upcoming press interviews Weller will do while trying to sell it,” he continued. “To be clear I haven’t read the book. The only books about Carrie Fisher worth reading are the ones Carrie wrote herself. She perfectly told us everything we needed to know.”

Image zoom Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd Todd Williamson/Getty Images

The statement comes three days after Billie posted a heartfelt tribute to her mom on what would’ve been her 63rd birthday. The Instagram post featured a video of her singing one of Fisher’s favorite songs and included a sweet message about the late actress and how Billie has been dealing with grief.

“Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do,” Lourd, 27, wrote on Instagram.

“So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American girl by Tom petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course),” the Booksmart actress added alongside a stripped down version of the track.

Lourd went on to note that she’d probably honor her mother, who died of a cardiac arrest in 2016, at dinner by having “a pint of vanilla Haggen[sic] Dazs and a Coca Cola.”

In one final touch, Lourd included a whimsical emoji message spelling out “Happy Birthday Momby,” a nod to her mother’s unique way of tweeting.