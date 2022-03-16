Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell's Relationship Timeline

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell recently got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, but they've known each other for years. Take a look at their relationship timeline

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell are officially married!

The American Horror Story actress, 29, and her producer beau, 29, tied the knot during a beachside wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on March 12.

Not only was the couple joined by their family and friends, including her talent agent dad Bryan Lourd, but the wedding also paid special tribute to Billie's late mother, Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.

Lourd and Rydell have been friends for years, with Instagram posts of them together dating back as far as 2013, although they didn't officially date until 2016.

Though that initial romance was short-lived, they eventually reconnected one year later and have been inseparable ever since.

In addition to celebrating birthdays and special events together, they also welcomed a baby boy named Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell in September 2020.

In honor of their recent wedding, take a look back at their relationship timeline.

2016: Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell first date

After being friends for years, Lourd and Rydell dated in 2016. However, their romance was short-lived as Lourd began dating her Scream Queens costar, Taylor Lautner, later that year.

In July 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that Lourd and Lautner had split. "They aren't together anymore but they are still friendly," a source said at the time. "She's really focused on her work right now."

October 2017: Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell reconnect

A few months after her split from Lautner, Lourd reconnected with Rydell. In October 2017, they were spotted kissing outside a hotel in Palm Springs, fueling rumors that they had rekindled their romance.

December 2017: Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell go to Norway on the anniversary of Carrie Fisher's death

One year after her mother's death, Lourd paid tribute to Fisher by taking a trip to Norway to see the northern lights. During the trip, she was accompanied by Rydell; she documented their experience in an emotional Instagram post.

"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her," Lourd wrote next to two pictures showing green flashes lighting up the sky.

She added, "We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did. I love you times infinity."

April 2018: Billie Lourd celebrates Austen Rydell's birthday in Japan

In April 2018, Lourd and Rydell jetted off to Tokyo to celebrate his 26th birthday. Lourd celebrated the occasion by sharing a shot of a photobooth strip that depicted Rydell kissing the actress on the cheek. "hbdbb," she captioned the picture, abbreviating "happy birthday baby."

She also shared a cute snapshot of her with her arms around Rydell as he dipped her back beneath a tree of cherry blossoms.

July 2018: Austen Rydell takes Billie Lourd on a surprise birthday trip

A few months later, Rydell returned the favor by taking Lourd on a surprise trip to Las Vegas for her 26th birthday. "This king just surprised me with a 24 hour trip to Vegas and it's safe to say I'm obsessed [with] him," Lourd wrote on her Instagram story.

Rydell later shared a sweet tribute to Lourd on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday to the best partner and best friend I could ever imagine. I've had the best times of my life with you and feel like we've just started. Can't wait till your birthday next year! 💕you"

November 2018: Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell make their red carpet debut

Lourd and Rydell made a low-key red carpet debut as a couple as they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala together in November 2018. They previously made their first public appearance as a couple at a Christian Dior fashion show in May 2018.

June 2020: Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell get engaged

In June 2020, Rydell announced the exciting news that he proposed to Lourd. "💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," he captioned a series of photos of them together.

September 2020: Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell welcome their first child

A few months after announcing their engagement, Lourd and Rydell quietly welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. Lourd announced the news on Instagram in September 2020, showing a snapshot of his tiny feet.

On Valentine's Day 2021, she gave a sweet shoutout to her favorite boys as she posted a picture of her and Rydell kissing Kingston. "Love is a boring word for how I feel about these two humans. I EVERYTHING THEM TO THE END OF THE UNIVERSE AND BACK X INFINITY!!! And as the kids say #PARENTS #MOMANDDAD," she captioned the post.

February 2022: Billie Lourd celebrates her bachelorette party

Almost two years after their engagement, Lourd celebrated her bachelorette party in February 2022. The actress posted a series of photos on Instagram, including shots of her wearing a white leisure set with feather trim along with red heart-shaped sunglasses and white Minnie Mouse-themed bridal headwear.

March 2022: Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell get married

"We wrote our own vows and sobbed the entire time," Lourd told Vogue about her wedding. "Word to the wise — always wear waterproof everything!"