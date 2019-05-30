Billie Lord ‘Never Felt So Insane and So Happy’ as When She Made Booksmart

Turns out Billie Lourd was just as happy making Booksmart as fans are watching it.

Lourd stars as Gigi in the Olivia Wilde-directed comedy about two best friends (played by Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever) who go all out the night before their high school graduation to make up for all the parties they missed out on while focusing on school.

The girls have a hard time getting the address for the party they want to hit and end up at several different other ones — and Gigi hilariously pops up to surprise them every time, giving Lourd plenty screen time to just have fun.

“It was pretty much the coolest thing ever. I had so much fun on this movie. It was an absolute dream,” Lourd, 26, tells PEOPLE. “I’ve never felt so insane and so happy in my life. Olivia is just… I can’t fit enough positive adjectives in my mouth about that woman. I don’t think I would have done half the work I did without her direction. She just made us all feel crazily comfortable. She would get in there with us. If she had an idea, she would get in there and jump around and scream with me.”

While Gigi is certainly a heightened version of an oddball party girl, Lourd says she relates to a lot of her traits when it comes down to who she is as a person.

“I got judged just by my appearance and who my parents were and all that,” Lourd says of her time in high school, where she was voted “most edgy” and “most likely to be on the cover of a tabloid.” Lourd’s mom is the late Carrie Fisher while her dad Bryan Lourd is a prominent Hollywood agent.

“And behind that, I was a crazy overachiever kinda like Molly and Amy,” Lourd continues, referencing the main characters of the movie. “I was obsessed with grades, really tried hard. Yeah, I still went to Coachella. But I relate to Gigi because she’s got a lot of layers, I’ve got a lot of layers.”

Booksmart is in theaters now.