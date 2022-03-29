Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took home the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday

Billie Eilish Jokes About Hugging Sean 'Diddy' Combs Before Her Brother and Mom After Winning Oscar

Billie Eilish is looking back at her Oscar win — with a laugh!

One day after she and brother Finneas took home the award for Best Original Song for "No Time to Die" from the Bond film of the same name, the "Bad Guy" singer posted a clip on Instagram of the big moment from the 94th Academy Awards on her Instagram.

"CAN YOU BELIEVE THIS?????????" Eilish, 20, captioned the clip, in which she immediately embraced Sean "Diddy" Combs after her name was called.

billie eilish Credit: billieeilish/Instagram

"So funny that I hugged diddy before my mom or brother," she added in the comment section.

Eilish made her second appearance at the Oscars on Sunday as both a performer and nominee, donning a ruffled black custom gown by Gucci. She made her debut at the Oscars in 2020, when she performed "Yesterday" by the Beatles with her brother.

During their acceptance speech at this year's ceremony, the brother-and-sister duo thanked their parents, saying they have "always been our biggest inspirations and our heroes."

Billie Eilish and Finneas Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

"We love you as parents, and we love you as real people, too," they added.

Last year, Finneas opened up to The New York Times about recording the song for the famous franchise with Eilish, composers Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr, and others in London.

"I was very prepared for [Hans Zimmer] to go, 'I've scored every movie ever made, I know exactly what to do — shut up, listen to me.' You know, I would've been really understanding," Finneas said. "I would've been like, 'Yeah, he knows more than me, of course.' "