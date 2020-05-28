Billie Eilish, Jennifer Aniston and More Iconic Celebrity Photos by Mark Seliger Up for Auction

Award-winning photographer Mark Seliger teamed up with Christie’s auction house and RAD (Red Carpet Advocacy) for RADArt4Aid, an online-only auction to benefit COVID-19 relief organizations

For anyone who's ever wanted to own an iconic celebrity portrait and donate to a good cause at the same time, now is your chance via the RADArt4Aid auction.

RADArt4Aid is an online-only auction featuring 25 memorable celebrity portraits taken by award-winning photographer Mark Seliger. The auction, which begins today and runs through June 12 is a partnership between Seliger, Christie's auction house and the Red Carpet Advocacy (RAD).

"We created RADArt4Aid, an advocacy and fundraising campaign to use Mark’s talents as a photographer, through his incredible body of work, to support COVID-19 relief," RAD founders Arianne Phillips and Carineh Martin tell PEOPLE. "We invited the subjects of his portraits to join his heartfelt mission by choosing charities that are meaningful to them and using their own platforms to advocate for them. This is something that is very personal to each participant and creates lasting connections between people."

In addition to portraits of Billie Eilish and Jennifer Aniston, the auction includes photos of: Leonardo DiCaprio, Laura Dern, Tom Hanks, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and many more.

100% of the proceeds from the auction of each portrait will be donated to the celebrity subject’s charity of choice and where possible, the portraits will include a signed note from the sitter as a personal thank you to the winning bidder.

"We wanted everybody to not only give their approval, but to activate in the way that we saw the auction going. That was pretty essential," says Seliger of getting celebrity approvals and participation. "We got no no's."

"We are living in a new world impacted by COVID-19 and as we face this global pandemic together, Christie’s is honored to collaborate with Mark Seliger and RAD on this unique opportunity to raise funds with the generous donation of Seliger’s beautiful photographs," adds Christie's Associate Vice President Paola Saracino Fendi, Specialist and Head of Sale, Post-War and Contemporary Art. "We are delighted to raise awareness around various COVID-19 related charities as they are crucial to the daily lives of so many."