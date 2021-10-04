Billie Eilish Cast as Sally in Live-to-Film Version of The Nightmare Before Christmas

The "Happier Than Ever" singer will join Danny Elfman, who will reprise his role as Jack Skellington, for the live shows in Los Angeles

Billie Eilish is joining Disney's live-to-film concert experience of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas as the beloved character, according to Billboard.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer, 19, is set to appear alongside musician and producer Danny Elfman, who is reprising his role as Jack Skellington, King of the Pumpkin Patch, for the event.

Eilish will perform a rendition of "Sally's Song" in the show, accompanied by a full orchestra directed by acclaimed conductor John Mauceri.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew!" Elfman said in a statement, per the outlet. "This will be a real treat (not a trick)!"

The show will run for two nights at L.A.'s Banc of California Stadium on Oct. 29 and Oct. 31. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Also starring in The Nightmare Before Christmas revival is Grammy winner Weird Al Yankovic as the character Lock. Ken Page is also returning to his role as Oogie Boogie from the original 1993 film.

Eilish has been a longtime fan of Burton — and the feeling is mutual. In May, the director, 63, made an appearance in her video for Vogue, in which famous fans asked her questions about life and music.