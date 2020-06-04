Bill & Ted stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter surprised graduating seniors from San Dimas High School — where their two characters delivered their famous history report

Bill & Ted ’s Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Tell High School Graduates to 'Be Excellent to Each Other’

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter had a special message for the graduating class of San Dimas High School.

On Tuesday, the two Bill & Ted stars made time to congratulate the seniors of the California school for the students' virtual graduation in a video that perfectly channeled their movie characters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We know it's a tough time right now and you're having to do this virtual graduation," Winter, 54, said. "We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward."

Reeves, 55, added, "Yeah, congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. Well done!"

"But most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other," Winter said.

"And party on," Reeves quipped.

The school thanked the two actors on twitter, including a link to the video, writing, "Thanks Alex @Winter and Keanu Reeves for making our students day EXTRA special and thank you to @Kimbalow for getting them to wish our students well!"

The Bill & Ted franchise, which first debuted with 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, takes place in San Dimas, with their characters playing San Dimas High School students.

Image zoom Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves Patti Perret/Orion Pictures

The pair also starred in 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey and are set to reunite in the third installment, Bill & Ted Face the Music later this year.

Face the Music reconnects with the now-middle-aged best friends as they set out on a new time-traveling adventure to seek the song that will restore harmony to the universe. This time around, the two will be aided by their daughters, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.