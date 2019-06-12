Bill Nye Believes in Aliens, Declares They 'Gotta Be Out There' at Men in Black Premiere

Could extraterrestrial life be out there? Bill Nye seems to think so!

The beloved scientist and former host of Bill Nye the Science Guy, 63, explained his hypothesis at the premiere of Men in Black: International in New York City on Tuesday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the premiere, Nye posted a selfie on Twitter in which he wore sunglasses to match Men in Black stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

“At Men In Black premiere,” he wrote. “There are 200 billion stars in our galaxy. That’s likely 2 trillion planets. Aliens gotta be out there…”

In the fourth iteration of the Men in Black franchise, Hemsworth and Thompson, both 35, star as Agent H and Agent M, who have to fight against shape-shifting aliens that threaten the Earth.

At Men In Black premiere. There are 200 billion stars in our galaxy. That's likely 2 trillion planets. Aliens gotta' be out there… pic.twitter.com/ufNHGaeiy4 — Bill Nye (@BillNye) June 11, 2019

The upcoming spinoff sees Hemsworth and Thompson’s characters assigned to a different, international branch of the MIB than what fans are used to from the first three movies that starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

“We protect the earth, and that means everyone and everything on it,” Hemsworth’s character says near the end of the trailer. “We are the men in black. The men and women in black.”

RELATED: Tessa Thompson Learns the Ropes from Chris Hemsworth in New Men in Black: International Trailer

Last month, Nye took a break from his lighthearted, kid-friendly scientist persona to share a blunt message about the seriousness of climate change.

The scientist made a cameo on an episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to explain the complexities of carbon pricing and the importance of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s Green New Deal.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

“By the end of this century, if emissions keep rising, the average temperature on Earth could go up another four to eight degrees. What I’m saying is the planet’s on f—ing fire,” Nye said before engulfing a globe in flames.

RELATED: Bill Nye Speaks Out on Climate Change in Shocking Rant: ‘The Planet’s on F—ing Fire’

“Grow the f— up. You’re not children anymore. I didn’t mind explaining photosynthesis to you when you were 12. But you’re adults now, and this is an actual crisis, got it?” he concluded.

Men in Black: International, which also stars Emma Thompson and Kumail Nanjiani, hits theaters Friday.