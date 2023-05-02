Bill Nighy, Anna Wintour 'Not in a Relationship,' Says Actor's Rep: They're 'Great Friends' (Exclusive)

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour arrived together at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 11:26 AM

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour sparked romance rumors when they walked the carpet together at the Met Gala 2023 on Monday, but a representative for Nighy tells PEOPLE that the pair "have simply been great friends for two decades."

"They are not in a relationship," the rep adds, clarifying that the pair are not romantically involved.

The Love Actually actor and Wintour, also 73, were two of the first red carpet arrivals at fashion's biggest night in New York City. The Vogue editor-in-chief and Nighy were seen locking arms as they walked the red carpet together.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Wintour dressed in a patterned coat worn over a floor-length silver skirt to the exclusive event Monday, while Nighy opted for a classic look for the night honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld, in a dark-colored suit paired with a blue tie and white shirt.

The pair have been spotted spending time together on numerous occasions over the years, as The Telegraph noted in Dec. 2022.

Wintour has been divorced from her ex-husband David Shaffer, with whom she shares son Charles and daughter Bee Shaffer, since 1999. She then was in a long-term relationship with investor partner Shelby Bryan, though PEOPLE confirmed in 2020 that the couple had privately split a few years prior.

Nighy, who has also starred in movies like About Time (2013) and Emma (2020), was previously in a relationship with actress Diana Quick from the 1980s until their breakup in 2008, according to the U.K.'s The Evening Standard. Though the pair never married, Nighy referred to Quick, 76, as his wife, and they share actor and filmmaker daughter Mary Nighy.

In January, Nighy received his first career Academy Award nomination for his performance in Living, a British drama that follows a bureaucrat in 1950s London who receives a terminal illness diagnosis.

