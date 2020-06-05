Bill Murray's Son Arrested at Black Lives Matter Protest on Disorderly Conduct Charge (Reports)

Bill Murray's son, Caleb, was arrested on Monday while at a Black Lives Matter protest in Massachusetts

The 27-year-old was arrested on Monday while at a protest in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, where he allegedly got into an altercation with Tisbury police officers who were responding to another incident at the protest, according to MV Times.

Per a police report obtained by the outlet, Caleb also allegedly spit on and bit a police officer and threatened arson.

An attorney for Caleb did not have comment.

A video uploaded to YouTube shows Caleb in the upper right-hand corner wearing a mask while standing handcuffed next to police officers.

Caleb was arrested for allegedly throwing a rock through the window of a pickup truck owned by Eric Woods, 66, and was charged with disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property, according to the police report, viewed by the Vineyard Gazette.

Woods was arrested after Caleb for allegedly using hate speech and punching a protestor, the outlet also reported.

Based on the police report obtained by the Vineyard Gazette, Caleb was later charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. The charges of malicious destruction of property and making terroristic threats were dropped after the district court-clerk magistrate did not find probable cause for the charges.

On the way to the police station, Caleb allegedly became uncooperative with the police officer making the transport, spitting on and biting the officer, according to the publication.

He is currently being held without bail with a pretrial hearing set for July 31.