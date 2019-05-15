Bill Murray Is Down to Make Another Ghostbusters Movie: 'It Paid for My Son's College'

Get excited Ghostbuster fans, because Bill Murray is down for another film!

While promoting his new film The Dead Don’t Die at the Cannes Film Festival, Murray, 68, revealed that he would indeed return to the Ghostbuster franchise for a new film, despite years of refusing to do so.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“This franchise paid for my son’s college,” he told IndieWire. “We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It’s a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It’s a real movie with some really funny stuff in it.”

RELATED: Lost in Translation Reunion! Bill Murray Teams with Sofia Coppola for New Movie

Murray was among the original ghost-hunters lineup that also included Dan Aykroyd, Rick Moranis, and Ernie Hudson. The foursome returned for the sequel together in 1989.

“They’re wonderful people,” he said of his cast members. “Danny [Ackroyd], Ernie [Hudson], Harold [Ramis], Rick Moranis, Annie Potts — they’re some of the coolest people and they had real careers. They treat people well. They really understand what it is to be a movie actor. It’s a complete collaboration.”

Bill Murray Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Despite the films generating huge success for Murray specifically, he had said he would never do another. He did, however, make a quick appearance in the female led reboot in 2016, but only because of his friendship with cast members Melissa McCarthy and Kate McKinnon.

Columbia/Feigco/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: New Ghostbusters Movie to Ignore All-Female Reboot and Be Sequel to Original Franchise

“I was in that movie just because they asked me, and I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn’t support that movie,” he explained. “I felt like, OK, I’m going to support them because I support them as people. So I did that one and I would do this next one.”

A third film connected to the original franchise that starred Murray will be released on July 10, 2020, with a cast reportedly including McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon.

The Dead Don’t Die opens June 14.