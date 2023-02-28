Bill Murray Steps Out with 'The Fabelmans' Actress Jeannie Berlin at 2023 SAG Awards

Bill Murray made an appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 alongside The Fabelmans actress Jeannie Berlin.

On Sunday, Murray, 72, and Berlin, 73 — who plays Hadassah Fabelman in director Steven Spielberg's autobiographical coming-of-age movie — arrived together at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for SAG-AFTRA's annual actor-focused awards show.

Berlin and the rest of The Fabelmans cast were nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble cast in a motion picture, though Everything Everywhere All at Once swept nearly all the film categories as it picked up statuettes for its ensemble cast, lead actress Michelle Yeoh, supporting actor Ke Huy Quan and supporting actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

In March 2022, Murray honored Berlin's mother, actress Elaine May, with a special presentation at the 12th Governors Awards in Hollywood, Calif., where he called 90-year-old May "one of the greatest minds ever to walk this country."

Nina Westervelt/Shutterstock

"[She is] probably the most attractive, intelligent woman I've ever had the pleasure to work with, who saved my life on several occasions professionally," Murray said of May as he introduced a clip of the actress' work at last year's ceremony.

Murray most recently appeared onscreen in the 2022 film The Greatest Beer Run Ever alongside Zac Efron, as well as in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The actor was on hand for the Ant-Man sequel's premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 6.

The Lost in Translation actor has faced criticism over the last year after he was accused of misconduct on the set of the Aziz Ansari-directed film Being Mortal, which led to a permanent suspension on the movie's production, according to Puck News.

After the film's production paused in April 2022, Murray said on CNBC during the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting that he "had a difference of opinion" with a woman working on the production, noting that he "did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way."

Representatives for Murray did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment at the time.

Since those allegations were made, other actors have publicly recalled uncomfortable past interactions with Murray.

In October, Seth Green alleged that the Golden Globe winner dangled him over a trashcan on the set of Saturday Night Live when he was only 9 years old, while Geena Davis recalled multiple negative interactions with the actor when they worked on the 1990 movie Quick Change.