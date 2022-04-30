Bill Murray Speaks Out After On-Set Misconduct Allegation, Hopes to 'Make Peace' with Accuser

"I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way," Bill Murray said as he commented on the misconduct allegation that led to production being suspended on Being Mortal

Bill Murray has broken his silence after he was accused of misconduct on the set of his upcoming film, Being Mortal.

The Golden Globe winner, 71, explained that he "had a difference of opinion" with a woman working on the production as he appeared Saturday on CNBC from the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting.

"I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way," Murray said.

His comments come after Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the Aziz Ansari-helmed film last week as they investigate the incident and determine whether he will return to the project. Reps for Murray and Ansari did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"As of now, we're talking and we're trying to make peace with each other. I think that's where the real issue is, between our peace," Murray noted.

"We're both professionals, we like each others' work," he continued. "We like each other, I think, and if we can't really get along and trust each other, there's no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It's been quite an education for me."

Murray said he's "done not much else but thinking about it" in recent weeks. "We're talking about it. I think we're going to make peace with it, I'm very optimistic about that," he added. "I think it's a sad dog that can't learn anymore. I think that's a really sad puppy that can't learn anymore. I don't want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it."

"What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we've both spent a lot of time developing the skill of," he said. "And hopefully do something that's good for more than just the two of us, but for a whole crew of people, the movie makers and the movie studio as well," Murray added.

The studio reportedly halted production last Monday before suspending work on the film that Wednesday, detailing the decision in an email to the cast and crew, which was obtained by Deadline and Variety.

"We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update," the letter began. "Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time."

"We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you've put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and [producer Youree Henley] to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share," the email concluded.

Ansari, 39, who was reportedly not part of the complaint, is set to make his directorial debut alongside his producing partner Henley with the film, which the Parks and Recreation actor also writes and stars in. The cast also includes Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.