Bill Murray Says He Would've Taken Selena Gomez Home to Meet His Mother — If His Mom Were Alive

Bill Murray is quite fond of his costar Selena Gomez.

On Monday, the actor, 68, stepped out at the Museum of Modern Art for The Dead Don’t Die 9 New York City premiere — Murray’s latest film that, in addition to Gomez, also stars Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Steve Buscemi, and Tilda Swinton.

While speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet about Gomez, Murray admits to wrongfully judging the 26-year-old actress before working with her on the zombie-horror film.

“I learned that I like her,” he reveals to PEOPLE of his costar. “I learned that whatever preconception I had about someone that had 55 million, billion followers of something — maybe, I probably thought she was different than she turned out to be.”

“I enjoyed her very much,” adds the actor, who wore two layered shirts underneath a brown striped sport coat and gray pants. “I like her very much.”

In fact, Murray said he liked Gomez so much that if he had known her years ago, he would’ve introduced the “Wolves” singer to his late mother.

“If my mother were alive I’d bring her home to her,” quips Murray, before jokingly acting out the meeting, “‘Mother. I want you to meet Selena.'”

Image zoom Selena Gomez and Bill Murray Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock

Image zoom Selena Gomez Theo Wargo/Getty Images

RELATED: Bill Murray Raves About The Dead Don’t Die Costar Selena Gomez: ‘She’s Unusually Bright’

This isn’t the first time that Murray has gushed about his costar.

Last month, the actor went viral on social media after he was seen whispering to Gomez while they posed on the red carpet at the film’s world premiere on the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival in France.

When asked by Vanity Fair if he was giving her any tips, Murray laughed and said, “I don’t remember what I said. I was trying to keep her at ease.”

“I really like her,” he continued. “I mean, you still can’t tell me who the hell Selena Gomez is — but Gomez I really like. She’s unusually bright. She’s kind and she’s natural.”

Murray added, “I’m always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who I really like.”

Image zoom Bill Murray and Selena Gomez Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

RELATED: Bill Murray Gushes About A Very Murray Christmas Costar Miley Cyrus: ‘She’s Really a Trouper’

The actor then compared Gomez’s affability to another pop star he’s previously worked with on Sofia Coppola’s Christmas special A Very Murray Christmas. “Like Miley Cyrus,” he said. “I dig that chick.”

Murray said he was impressed by how they two “triumphed over [child stardom],” saying, “And survived whatever kind of family situation they had, too, which can also be challenging.”

“They’re really their own people,” he added. “They have enormous followings, and they are sort of singing their own songs. Which is cool.”

Image zoom Selena Gomez and Bill Murray Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Selena Gomez Makes Glamorous Cannes Film Festival Debut in Bustier Top and High-Slit Skirt

For the night out on Monday, Gomez stunned in a $15,900 Celine silk, black mini dress, which added some flair to the classic look by including a sexy, off-the-shoulder neckline, a flowy waistline, and giant feathered sleeves.

To complete the look, the actress wore a pair of matching black, peep-toe heels and accessorized with dangling, diamond earrings, and several silver rings on her left hand.

She also the dress’ gorgeous neckline to steal the show by keeping her hair pulled into a loose updo (aside from some pieces of wavy hair in the front) and opted for no necklace.

Ahead of the premiere, the “Back to You” singer was featured on her makeup artist Hung Vanngo’s Instagram, where she playfully shimmied in her dress and showed off her “soft-glam” makeup.

For the outing, Vanngo kept Gomez’s appearance looking natural, opting to give her a nude lip, subtle smokey eye, and light, rosy highlights on her cheekbones.

Image zoom Selena Gomez

Image zoom Selena Gomez Michael Loccisano/WireImage

RELATED: Selena Gomez Looks Happy and Healthy at WE Day in First Red Carpet Appearance After Treatment

Aside from the premiere on Monday and her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, Gomez was also recently featured in a video with Zachary Levi, who serenaded a patient at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, with his Tangled song “I See the Light.”

All three outings came after Gomez, who completed treatment following her hospitalization late last year, took a lengthy break from the public eye to focus on her mental and physical health.

The actress previously opened up about therapy and her mental health while speaking with Heben Nigatu on the debut episode of Coach’s podcast Dream It Real.

Image zoom Selena Gomez Michael Loccisano/WireImage

“I am a believer of therapy,” she said. “I wish I could have done a lot of things and experienced things maybe a little differently.”

“I go to therapy. It’s just one of the most important things — to get to know yourself,” Gomez continued. “Not saying everyone in the world has to do it! But I do think that it’s helped me understand myself and my childhood a lot better.”

The Dead Don’t Die is in theaters June 14.